Darlene Muniz (“Turning point,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 19) suggests “… each state should have equal representation in the Electoral College. That way the popular vote would stand a chance of succeeding.”
Equal representation of each state in the Electoral College would diminish the voice of individual voters in the most populous states and increase the voice in the least populous ones. For example, if California (population about 40 million) and New Mexico (population about 2 million) each had the same number of Electoral College representatives (say 10, for simplicity), then each electoral vote in California would represent about 4 million people and each electoral vote in New Mexico would represent about 200,000 people.
Clearly, less populous states would have a disproportionate influence on the choice of president, and the nationwide popular vote would be rendered largely irrelevant. A better alternative might be to make the number of Electoral College representatives from each state directly proportional to that state’s population.
Michele Medinsky, Ph.D. James Bond, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Better come prepared
Republican members of Congress recently learned, the hard way, that if you are going to question former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, you had better show up prepared.
Joseph Padilla
Santa Fe
Where is justice?
If Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and the testimony of about a dozen others confirm “quid pro quo” (Read: Extort from a country with Russians breathing down their necks an announcement of investigations into a U.S. political rival for about $400 million in military aid), and subpoenas and document requests are ignored and refused, and the Senate later votes “Get over it … we do it all the time,” what incentive remains for people in the State Department and elsewhere to pursue diplomatic channels to keep world peace? The Trumpian boast of shooting someone in Times Square with no consequences will only grow.
Michael Baron, Ph.D.
Corrales
Two Ph.D.'s write a letter about the Electoral College and neither remembers to note the Connecticut Compromise (1787) that basically, sets the number of electoral votes for each state? Oh, well.
The Democrats are just still crying about losing an election that they rigged in 2016. It's about time they realize they lost and get over it.
I continue to love the wisdom of our Founding Fathers. They created a Republic governed by a Representative Democracy. They did not want a direct democracy. The "representation" includes the Electoral College which thankfully slows down or inhibits States with large populations from "representing" the views of the entire US. The Founding Fathers knew what they were doing with this creation called the United States: I respect their vision.
Michele Medinsky, Ph.D. James Bond, Ph.D. if you do an adjusted number of votes for the electoral college based on population you essentially eliminate that process it is the same with just voting # of the public and then New York and California alone would determine who the President would be and they don't represent the thoughts of this country. The candidates would never step foot in any other state to campaign or see what is needed by low populated states like New Mexico. Its like Egolf a few years ago gerrymandering the voting district to pick up areas that have a higher voting population to guarantee winning a seat in the house. It is better to leave well enough alone.
