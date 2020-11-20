As some President Donald Trump supporters cry and some President-elect Joe Biden supporters smile, I saw something today that hit me like a ton of bricks and caused me to cry and smile. There was a Santa Fe Public Schools bus driving through the Cottonwood Mobile Home Park handing out bagged lunches to elementary school-age children who came out as the driver honked and stopped. Little ones jumped with joy, and all walked back to their homes with smiles on their faces. Some were in pajamas with their hair ruffled. This mobile home park contains 461 spaces with an average trailer space rental of $800 monthly. These people, if eligible, received a one time $1,200 stimulus check, and if adults here are working, they mainly work in low-paying jobs at high risk for COVID-19.
While Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the elite political establishment play fast and loose with the lives and money of U.S. residents, I drove away, searching for hope in my heart. The $4 trillion-plus stimulus these elected officials scattershot out placed debt at these children’s feet in exchange for a sack lunch. I know it’s more complex than that, but what of their future? In a country where BILLIONS are raised to run for offices nationwide, I wonder what those in office will have done for children like these. The smiles on these little ones’ faces will forever be tattooed in my memory. Thank you, Santa Fe Public Schools employees.
Elections will come and go, but I implore you to act out of goodness moment to moment, day to day.
Mark P. Ortiz
Santa Fe
Support local businesses
Regarding the governor’s new shelter-in-place order, has she toured the downtown area recently and noted the number of vacant storefronts where restaurants and retail businesses used to be? With the new orders for small businesses, the governor needs to compensate them for lost revenue so at least some will survive.
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
Help!
I lost my job on Oct. 1 and applied immediately through the New Mexico unemployment website. I have tried to contact the operations center number, 877-664-6984, for the past six weeks and have called hundreds of times to check the status of my claim. This is the message I have received when calling: “All of our customer service agents are busy. Please try another time.” They do not allow you to hold on the line, leave a message or ask for a call back. Do they really exist?
How can one pay the mortgage, utility bills and other necessary expenses with such an unresponsive system? We are slipping into debt and need this weekly payment. I am a New Mexico resident, pay my New Mexico property taxes, sales taxes and income taxes, and yet cannot seem to get any help now that I am unemployed.
Virginia King
Nambé
Voting trouble
My wife and I have been voting here in person, as registered Democrats, for almost 15 years without any issues. This year, in the primary and general elections, we decided to follow the governor’s health orders, avoiding large crowds and voted absentee. The primary had no issues. In the general election, we mailed the ballots in 2½ weeks ahead of the election, checked online to see they were received, but we both received a letter from the county clerk the day after the election that our ballots had been rejected for incorrect Social Security numbers. It stated we must appear at the County Clerk’s Office and present a copy of our Social Security cards to correct it.
We don’t trust the clerks to keep such sensitive information secret, nor will we stand in line for hours with sick people. This is what happened to us.
Michael Johnson
Santa Fe
Shameful negligence
President Donald Trump has walked away from his responsibility to the country when it comes to the COVID-19 viral pandemic. People are dying every day. Two thousand people died in just one day. More people will die.
Trump should be working with doctors, epidemiologists and first responders who could limit the deaths. Instead, he’s working with Rudy Giuliani, trying to somehow remain in office after losing the election. Trump and the rest of the Republicans are doing all they can to stand in the way of the work that needs to be done. This is criminal. They are criminals.
Criminal negligence is defined as the failure to use reasonable care to avoid consequences that threaten or harm the safety of the public and that are the foreseeable outcome of acting in a particular manner. More specifically, “negligent homicide is a criminal charge brought against a person who, through criminal negligence, allows another person to die.”
Is there a better way to define their actions? I’d like to hear it.
Terry Rothwell
Santa Fe
