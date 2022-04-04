Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, urged Republican leader Mark Meadows to illegally overturn national election results that favored the Democrats and seated President Joe Biden. Federal statutes require justices to recuse themselves from cases where their impartiality could be questioned. But there is no specific means to enforce this statute, which is why Justice Thomas can ignore it, including the actions of his wife. He already has failed to disclose his wife’s income from political groups, although he amended this after being exposed.
Thomas only secured his appointment to the Supreme Court because top Democrats, including Biden, decided to wink at Thomas’ misdeeds, including accusation of sexual abuse made by Anita Hill. This spinelessness of Democrats has dominated them since the New Deal. Electoral opposition between Democrats and Republicans has long been the conflict between the spineless (Democrats) and the shameless (Republicans). Although they don’t have enough votes to impeach Thomas, Democrats should have at least publicly indicted and shamed him. But then, they are, after all, the “spineless” party.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Young people must lead
From Ukraine, to our borders, to inflation, to the culture wars, we are immersed in grave and pressing problems. While President Joe Biden is coping admirably, his State of the Union Address gave short shrift to the most serious problem of all — the impact of climate change on our planet. Any hope we have for the planet’s survival must engage our young people in an active role in moving away from fossil fuels, cleaning our seas, and halting the destruction of our vanishing woodlands and the painful extinction of animals and plant life. We cannot fall victim to the inane arguments of governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida. Instead, let’s expose our young people to the brilliant films of British naturalist and documentarian, David Attenborough. Before it’s too late.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Cabal politics
Our group has been working on a comprehensive administrative remedy for the state to address the toxic radioactive cumulative impacts that transpired when the toxic waste from the Sandoval County brine well project dumped 288 tons of waste in the municipal landfill, which we believe potentially threatened the city of Rio Rancho municipal water supply. We asked Auditor Brian Colon’s office to investigate Sandoval County expenditures and account for $6 million in bond money spent. No sooner had we turned over our hard-fought IPRA documents than Sandoval County retained lawyer Marcus Real. The investigation hit a full stop. During the oil and gas ordinance process, we filed several complaints on what we believe were IPRA violations and Open Meetings Act violations with Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office. Two IPRA requests were released nine months later but after the decision was reached. This is another example of Balderas-Colon-Rael cabal politics.
Elaine Cimino, director
Rio Rancho
Let professionals decide
I have been reading the news regarding the City of Las Vegas Museum and Rough Rider Memorial Collection with alarm and deep concern (“Exhibit of religious items at Las Vegas museum sparks controversy,” March 27). Northern New Mexico has a fascinating and unique culture, and museums should provide in-depth exhibits exploring that cultural uniqueness. Museums should be free to display exhibits regardless of bias from City Hall. Museums should not censor exhibits just because they may be controversial. How can people discuss the social and economic tensions that lead to Las Gorras Blancas cutting fences if everybody tries to ignore their existence? Heroes, villains or just regular folk doing what they had to do in rough times to protect their land, we cannot just brush them under a rug. Mayors with no experience in the museum field should leave museum operations to the professionals, as that is the whole point of delegating responsibilities to municipal employees.
Michael Rebman
Artesia
