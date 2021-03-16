Federal elections should be run according to federal rules. To have a well-run democracy this should be established by law. Currently, states are responsible for setting these rules and many red states are attempting to make voting more difficult. They want to shorten early voting, eliminate Sunday voting, make mail-in ballots harder to get, require photo ID, etc. These efforts must not be allowed.
Allocation of districts for House Representatives can remain with the states but only if decided by nonpartisan means. Gerrymandering to favor special partisan interests must be eliminated. Let's hope a Biden-run government will make these changes. It would help if the Trumpian legislators grow up and even accept the results of well-run elections and reject the Big Lie.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Too late?
I urge the Santa Fe New Mexican to no longer publish photos of maskless people skateboarding, flying kites, visiting historical sites and walking around the Plaza. A March 13 photograph of a maskless family traveling from Oklahoma to Colorado and stopping in Abiquiú. Such photos encourage maskless out-of-state travelers to ignore our mask mandate and makes New Mexicans feel like masks are unnecessary. Such photos are irresponsible during the pandemic. Instead, why not publish photos of masked people responsibly enjoying our beautiful state?
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Stop the stall
Oh my God, it looks like our esteemed Legislature is about to stall the bill(s) for legalizing cannabis for a second year in a row. Apparently the stogy old-timers may soon table one or both bills; yes, and with only three days left in their session. Both the Senate and the House just need to make it happen. This is popular legislation. It has passed in California as well as in 12 other states so we can be sure it is safe. The only downside is that Texans will be inclined to come to New Mexico to buy.
Jim Cost
Santa Fe
Ugly city
Has anyone noticed that the City Different has become the "City Ugly?" Does anyone care? Sadly, it cannot be undone.
Michael McGarrity
Santa Fe
A praise for Deb Haaland
know now
our earth depends
upon
this native
woman
ignored no
longer
whose fierceful
wisdom
respects all
natures
sows humane
power
harvests ripe
healing
to nurture and
uphold
our truths
Lynn Goodwin
Santa Fe
On with the show
In response to the My View ("Opera will perform again, just not for everyone," March 14), the writer raises a good point. Things will most definitely not return to “normal” immediately as much as we wish they would. An opera season with a 75 percent audience reduction is nonetheless an opera season. The donors and ticket buyers who made it possible for the Santa Fe Opera to survive the biggest threat to its existence should be applauded and thanked — even if that means everyone cannot get their favorite seat on their preferred night. Perhaps a bit of an attitude adjustment is in order here. Let’s start with a generosity of spirit — together with practicing patience and understanding for our local arts and cultural organizations trying their best under very challenging circumstances.
John D. Jones
Santa Fe
Consider public safety
The Santa Fe Planning Commission is recommending the Santa Fe City Council approve zoning and ordinance changes to support the approval of a proposed development described as a “walkable community.” The development will be located on 21 acres consisting of 384 dwelling units, 84,000 square feet of office space and 36,000 square feet of retail space located on the northwest and southwest corners of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive.
Adjacent to one of the busiest highways and failed intersections in Santa Fe and the Rail Runner right of way, the community will be divided in half by Zia Road with its average daily traffic count of 17,100 vehicles. The community will generate 7,900 vehicles per day that will travel around and through the complex, increasing the average daily traffic count on Zia Road to 25,000 vehicles. In the mix of traffic, the New Mexico Railrunner will stop adjacent to the community multiple times a day picking up and dropping off passengers. The proposed traffic flow from the community allows for U-turns on Zia Road elevating hazardous conditions for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. Representatives for the developer spent hours before the Planning Commission explaining the virtues of such a “walkable community.” Not once did the commission ask about public safety in and around the development, except for mentioning a proposed crosswalk with a pedestrian refuge. I hope the City Council cares more about public safety in and around this "walkable community" than the Planning Commission.
Catherine Martinez
Santa Fe
