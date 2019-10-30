There’s an election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 5. New Mexicans will head to the polls to decide on a range of offices and issues — from school board members and city councilors to bond questions and ballot questions, depending on where you live. Early voting runs until Saturday, Nov. 2. In this election, eligible voters can register to vote or update their existing registration and cast their ballot on the same day at their County Clerk’s Office on any day during the early voting period.
If you wait until Election Day to vote, however, then you’ll need to already be registered before you show up at the polls. Some county clerks will offer additional sites where voters can register to vote and vote on the same day. Check with your county clerk or visit nmvote.org for more information.
Alex Curtas
communications director
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver
Santa Fe
The background to lead
I am running for the Santa Fe school board, District 1. Despite strong efforts at local levels, the eight years of the Martinez administration weakened our schools, but now we have an opportunity to improve them. We have a governor who wants school improvement, a Public Education Department that supports schools and teachers, a great superintendent and strong staff at SFPS. Funding has increased.
SFPS is a plaintiff in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit that asserts that the state of New Mexico has not provided an equitable education to all students. To mitigate this gap, we must focus on providing students with a rigorous, comprehensive education that addresses the academic and social/emotional needs of the whole child. It is also important to stress early childhood education to give all students an even start. Last, but not least, we must prepare students for the workplace or higher education.
I will bring integrity, civility, experience and positive collaboration to the board. I have the knowledge, skills and connections to the education community and Legislature to make good decisions. We can further improve our schools, but it is going to take the whole community working together. For more information: carmengonzale forschoolboard.com
Carmen Gonzales
Santa Fe
City Council picks
The Sierra Club endorses Michael J. Garcia for city councilor in District 2. He has pledged to make Santa Fe carbon-neutral as one of his priorities. Good listening skills are part of his leadership style; in our interview, Garcia presented thoughtful responses. He supports reducing greenhouse emissions from city buildings. Garcia wants to work on energy-efficiency programs that benefit our entire community.
We endorse Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez for the District 4 City Council seat: We appreciate Cassutt-Sanchez’s notion that health policy leads to all policy, and that climate disruption will lead to negative health consequences. As a second rank in District 4, we support Xavier Anderson.
John Buchser
chairman, political committee
northern group, Rio Grande Chapter,
Sierra Club
Santa Fe
See judge for yourselves
Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil has the highest level of integrity. She is fair, dedicated and committed to our community. Santa Feans who don’t know her would be proud of her in the courtroom. I encourage anyone to sit in her courtroom and see for yourselves.
Gil Tercero
Santa Fe
