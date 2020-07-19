This White House retraining campaign could be useful if workers got some financial help transitioning to needed occupations. I’m concerned for older workers who have been in the same jobs for many years and still have families to support. What happens to these laid-off workers and failed small-business owners — economic pandemic victims who are too young for Social Security and too old for retraining? Find Something New is a thoughtful but toothless ad campaign providing good public relations for its sponsors. Where’s new retraining money?
The election cannot come soon enough.
Susan Munroe
Santa Fe
Curious
Why is the governor always smiling in a time of crisis?
Nicholas Trofimuk
Santa Fe
Mask the prisoners
If masks work so well, why don't they give masks to all inmates instead of letting them out of jail? And if personal protective equipment works, why are nurses and doctors contracting the virus at hospitals? And have you noticed how the vast majority of the time, when someone is exposed to to the virus, they don't contract it, even if they are not wearing a mask? And why in the world does anyone believe anything that Dr. Anthony Fauci says?
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Sad erasure
I was alarmed to find Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe City Hall removing public monuments honoring the Spanish colonial settlers and others in this beautiful 400-year-old city of Santa Fe.
There was no dialogue with the public — this was done with no transparency — this was heart-wrenching and emotionally devastating. It reminds me of the actions of dictatorship governments — Israel, Russia, North Korea and others.
Let’s leave all the Spanish monuments and sculptures where they are — we can incorporate new plaques with statements. Commissioning and bringing in Native American monuments and sculptures would be ideal. And then add other cultures.
Carolyne Hall
Santa Fe
Another mask protection
Along with protection from transmitting a virus or bacterial infection or protecting ourselves from another person's disease — it is smart to wear a mask to deter ourselves from touching our faces. Wearing a mask during the pandemic is a good practice to keep your hands away from your mouth and nose, mitigating the possibility of infecting yourself.
There are so many places we touch as we wander around: public buildings, public restrooms, door handles, toilet flushing handles, etc. that we may not even be aware of what we're touching and then we rub our eyes or nose or the corners of our mouths unknowingly. Stay focused!
As soon as you enter your home, wash your hands thoroughly. Be aware, be smart, be safe.
Loralee Freilich
Santa Fe
Appropriate names
Rebecca Lee sarcastically suggested in a letter on July 14 that renaming teams with names such as the White Supremacists, the Confederates, and the Stonewall Jacksons would oppress and demean the racists, just as happened to Natives. I would propose more appropriate names that the racists are not as proud of, for example, the honkies, the crackers, and for a more upscale name, the bigots. Those names might have more in common with the "painful, undignified and disrespectful names that are given to victims of cultural oppression."
Susan Noel
Española
A hypocritical newspaper
Phill Casaus' opinion piece ("By failing to lead, Trump gave governors the dirty work," July 5) is amazing for its hypocrisy. He castigates the president (again) for failure to lead in the current coronavirus pandemic. Yet any announcement by President Donald Trump proposing federal government action to counteract the plague nationally would immediately be met with vehement condemnation and opposition.
For four years The New Mexican has published daily cartoons depicting the most vicious caricatures of any sitting president in history and gleefully accompanied by salacious articles from the most strident Trump haters. Some of the cartoons would have made Thomas Nast cringe. Moreover, there is no limit to how many stupid and nonsensical letters of criticism the newspaper publishes daily. Your banner proclaims the paper is “independent.” More hypocrisy, as The New Mexican appears to me a satellite paper of the New York Times, Washington Post and Associated Press.
Casaus wrote “… there’s no real federal glue that holds America together anymore.” He’s correct. Why is that? Look in the mirror, sir.
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe
