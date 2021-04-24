The Modern Elder Academy would be a perfect fit for the retreat center (“Two buyers express interest in archdiocese’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat Center,” April 21). Their work, empowering elders to assess their lives and careers and emphasis on contributing to their communities, would provide a low-impact, positive influence on the neighborhood and the community at large. Their work on diversity and inclusion, along with their robust scholarship program, would make their offerings available to a large sector of the Santa Fe community.
Santa Fe has been a center for convergence of multiple cultures for centuries. The Indigenous tribes and Pueblos have always considered Santa Fe a hub. In later centuries, the Spanish arrived and added their culture to the fabric or our city. Finally, in the 19th century, peoples from the Eastern states arrived, further enriching the tapestry of our community. Needless to say, the retreat center has been a hub of spiritual activity for decades. The Modern Elder Academy’s focus would be a contemporary way of achieving similar goals of peace, sharing and the well-being of our community.
Stuart A. Ashman
CEO, International Folk Art Market
Santa Fe
Another way to preserve
The Guzman mural on Guadalupe Street is worth preserving, and many voices have been raised in support. At the same time, it is acknowledged that the process would be expensive and technically difficult, but doable. Has there, instead, been any thought about rendering a full-scale printing of the mural, perhaps even closer in appearance to the original before the inevitable weathering? It then could be installed inside the museum. While I am a book author on physics and art, I do not have any claim to knowledge of large-scale printing processes. But I am sure such expertise is widely available.
J.R. Leibowitz, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Electric damage
It is ironic that Los Alamos National Laboratory needs to run a high-voltage power line through the national forest (“Los Alamos lab power line to stretch through national forest,” April 21). The lab surely has the technology and ability to create its own electricity from abundant wind, solar and, oh yes, nuclear resources. I suggest LANL use that $300 million to become its own electricity generator instead of damaging the forest with towers and transmission lines.
Nancy Murphy
Santa Fe
Wisdom? Hardly
Seriously? A “midlife wisdom school”? Wisdom is what you get while living life. Are the intended “students” so sheltered and possibly privileged that they think wisdom comes in a package that could be taught? Unreal. What a waste of money.
Patricia Gonzales
Santa Fe
Not a liberal
Tuesday’s Associated Press obituary referred to Walter Mondale as a “liberal icon” (“Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93,” April 20). This is somewhat of a stretch. While the late senator was a man of integrity, competence and intelligence, he was a centrist by temperament and practice, chosen for the vice presidency because of his centrist appeal and rarely, if ever, in the forefront of liberal leadership, unlike Ted Kennedy, for example.
Steven Shore
Santa Fe
Enraging perspective
Regarding Vladem booster Sharon McCawley’s spin on how destroying the Guadalupe Street mural meets a “shared goal” (“Shared goal,” Letters to the Editor, April 18) — her argument conveniently or cluelessly leaves out the purpose and value of murals and public art. It is to be there outside, for the public and the community and the visitors to enjoy and appreciate the local culture, connecting their past and present and sense of place.
She wants to sacrifice one kind of art and its value to the public for the museum team’s preferred and socially sanctioned art. The Vladem museum team has plenty of money. Spend it on the culture and the city you want to be part of; don’t take away something people love. This “shared goals” — an elitist perspective — meant to soothe the public’s pain at losing a community landmark, is enraging, not healing.
Elissa Heyman
Santa Fe
Join in
Thanks for the two excellent articles on the trash problem in Santa Fe and all those who are attempting to help with this issue (“A disgusting issue,” April 21; “Volunteers aim to pick up where other cleanup efforts have failed,” April 21).
If you are interested in volunteering with Litter Locusts of Santa Fe to pick up trash, search for us in groups on Nextdoor or email litterlocustsSF@gmail.com. It’s a great way to beautify the place we all live and love while getting outdoors, discovering different parts of town and meeting fun new people. Come swarm with us!
Lisa Davenport
Santa Fe
Go global with vaccines
As a physician in Northern New Mexico, when the New York Times reports that we’ve fully vaccinated more people than any other state in the nation, I feel tremendous pride in my colleagues, patients and neighbors (“How New Mexico became the state with the highest rate of full vaccinations,” April 15). I see an end to long days in a mask around dying patients and their families.
Our success isn’t being replicated everywhere, unfortunately. Global access to COVID-19 vaccines is being blocked by the World Trade Organization’s trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights. Nations respect intellectual property; COVID-19 does not. Preventing global vaccination paves the way for deadly variants like 501.V2, found in South Africa in October. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, sent a public letter to the Biden administration urging a temporary waiver to TRIPS. It’s time for our own representative, Teresa Leger Fernández, to sign the letter, and show the same leadership in the pandemic that New Mexicans are demonstrating daily.
Dr. Camilo Werlin
member, Santa Fe Chapter
Democratic Socialists of America
Santa Fe
