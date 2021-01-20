As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in the article (“New Mexico governor says she’ll support permanent fund draw,” Jan. 11) now is the time.
For too long, New Mexico’s children have been on the bottom of the list for child well-being. Meanwhile, the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund — set up to support public education — has continued to grow to more than $20 billion.
As a mom and an early childhood educator, I have seen the benefits of early childhood education, and I agree with our governor. It is time we all support our youngest generation and our families of New Mexico by providing more affordable, high-quality child care. Children continue to suffer significant consequences from the pandemic.
The Legislature should pass on the proposed constitutional amendment to voters. Our children are New Mexico’s future, and by investing in them, we invest in securing New Mexico’s future.
Amanda Montoya
Pecos
Remain on guard
“Our long national nightmare is over,” said President Gerald R. Ford.
However, all evil needs to succeed, or to return, is for men and women of good will to do nothing.
Bob Shupe
Santa Fe
Take back the flag
It’s time to reclaim the American flag as a symbol for all Americans.
It’s become widely accepted that displaying an American flag is associated with conservative views. I think, beginning this Inauguration Day, that should change. Let the American flag be truly bipartisan, representing all political parties in the United States of America.
The other side is anyone who chooses the Nazi or Confederate flag. The bearers of these flags remain our enemies, despite the United States winning both World War II and the Civil War to end the tyranny these flags represent.
Today and moving forward, let’s all stand together with our American flags raised with pride once again.
Cari Anderson
Pecos
Barbarians at the gates
In 1241, Rome was sacked by the Mongol hordes. In 2021, Washington, D.C., was sacked by Trump’s mongrel hordes.
They say history repeats itself. Rome was asleep at the wheel, as were we, but they didn’t have the advantage of an insurrectionist president and congressional members egging them on.
Shame, shame!
Tina Carmichael
Santa Fe
Delay, for now
Were I House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, I would delay delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which trigger a prompt senate impeachment trial until new Attorney General Merrick Garland reviews criminal prosecution of Trump regarding his insurrection role.
If no criminal charges are filed, I would then immediately deliver the impeachment articles.
If indicted, I would then only deliver the impeachment articles after he is convicted, acquitted or the charges are dismissed pre-trial.
This keeps maximum pressure on Trump while giving President Joe Biden sufficient time to install his Cabinet and deal with the COVID-19 emergency measures of vaccine distribution and financial relief, while simultaneously depriving Trump attention during a time when his media access is severely limited.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
More vaccine news needed
I spent 45 minutes trying to reach someone in the Division of Epidemiology to ask vaccine questions. The person I talked to was delightful and said she’d have someone from the New Mexico Department of Health get in touch with me to give me an update.
I registered three weeks ago and filled out the forms. I’m confirmed as Phase 1B for people over 75 and with underlying conditions.
I received a call and was told New Mexico is still vaccinating first responders, (which I thought was supposed to have been completed weeks ago). I also was told there is a serious shortage of vaccines and I should patiently hang on and I’ll be notified and given an “event code” so I can schedule a vaccination.
People need to know what’s happening and The New Mexican ought to give such updates.
James Mafchir
Santa Fe
