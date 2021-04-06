The number of large wildfires in North America has increased fourfold, with 330,000 wildfires recorded each year. More than 46 million homes in 70,000 communities are located in Wildland Urban Interface areas. There is no more wildfire season. Wildfires are occurring with greater frequency near and within urban settings across North America as a warming climate and expanded development continue to encroach on wilderness areas.
It is vital that everyone in the community be prepared, aware of their surroundings and ready to act early in case of wildfire. To start, create a 30- to 100-foot safety zone around your home and locate outside water sources that can help put out a fire. If you see a wildfire, call 911 immediately.
For more information, view the “Ready, Set, Go” program here: santafecountynm.gov/media/files/SantaFeRSGGuide2017.pdf. Remember, New Mexico is in a historic drought.
Eutimio Ortiz
president, Santa Fe County
Firefighters Association.
Moving forward
Community solar will benefit renters, homeowners and landlords as it accelerates our transition to a carbon-neutral New Mexico. I commend the Legislature, all the various participants and stakeholders who have studied, talked and found compromise, resulting in this bill. And thanks to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed this legislation Monday.
Ricann Bock
Indivisible Santa Fe
Santa Fe
Too much growth?
In her My View column, Sallie Bingham asks, “Who will save Santa Fe?” (March 28). The growth-is-good ideal permeates most government agencies, but not just city and county planners feel this way. For example, in the 2500 block of West Alameda, north of the street, lies a large area of open space owned by the State Land Office.
Our homeowners group was in discussion with the office to lease the space and keep it as open space with public access. It’s popular for horses, bikes and dog-walking. While in lease negotiations, Homewise came to the land office with a proposal to turn the space into a major commercial-residential development. We were informed that our lease negotiations (proposed lease in hand) were ended. When I asked legal counsel for the State Land Office about the journey from wanting open space and a return of the area to pristine conditions to intensive development, I was told this would increase the tax base.
This brings me to the point. For every five adults who come to Santa Fe, we need another government job. Growth creates growth. Otherwise, when a city’s population declines, we wouldn’t call it a recession.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
For America
It is gratifying that we finally have a real president in the White House who takes America’s problems seriously. There is a dramatic contrast between the present administration and the one that preceded it. Donald Trump only pretended to be president and sought that office merely to satisfy his own ego, to reward personal friends and punish enemies. It never occurred to him to actually do anything for America.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
Sick leave matters
House Bill 20 would provide mandatory paid sick leave for all New Mexico employees, including part-time, seasonal and temporary workers. One hour of paid sick leave would accrue for every 30 hours worked. Because of the complexity of implementing this legislation, it would not go into effect for a year. This legislation would be transformational for low-income individuals, including immigrants, who are more likely to work either part time or for small employers that do not typically pay for sick time. I urge the governor to sign this important piece of legislation.
Cynthia Feiden-Warsh
Indivisible SOS
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.