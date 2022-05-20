I am voicing my concern and grave dismay on learning of Santa Fe Community College's decision Tuesday to lift the COVID-19 mask and vaccination requirements that have been in place for months to attend classes or be on campus. If in fact the decision is final and will remain in place for the summer semester, I, for one, will sadly have to drop the Warm Water Senior Fitness Class I’ve been waiting two years to resume and am registered for, as I cannot afford to risk getting COVID-19 at age 77. Nor, do I suspect, can most of the remaining seniors registered for this class, nor any of the hundreds of other students wishing to pursue higher education at SFCC.
Given new variants and rises in virus case counts state- and nationwide, it’s clear this pandemic is not over, and it’s heartbreaking to me that SFCC has decided to reverse long-held policies for class attendance and campus activities. Conscious and aware people in our state have worked too hard for too long in their efforts to mitigate this scourge and its debilitating and deadly effects. Please reconsider the recent decision and let SFCC remain part of the solution, and not become part of the problem.
Marjo Hébert
Santa Fe
A starting point
We live in a transdimensional cosmos, and UFOs are interdimensional craft. For UFO sightings that are of extraneous origins, that's the starting point. They are a paranormal phenomenon.
Richard Dean Jacob
Santa Fe
Too busy
Former President Donald Trump would not have gone to Buffalo, N.Y. He wouldn't have wanted to miss his tee time. Melania Trump would not have gone to Ukraine. She would not have wanted to miss her spa appointments.
Eric Jarmie
White Rock
Selling our data
Privacy? What privacy? In the article ("Court weighs clash on voter records," May 19) Olga Serafimova, an attorney for the state attorney general and secretary of state, is quoted as saying, "People will simply not register [to vote] if they think we will sell their data or make it available to the world."
According to the website for the New Mexico Secretary of State, "Certain groups can obtain limited publicly-available voter data by filling out a required affidavit and paying a set fee" and "SERVIS [State Elections Registration & Voting Integrity System] data may be purchased for data may be purchased for government and campaign purposes only. This data includes each voter’s name, address, telephone number (with voter’s consent), year of birth, party affiliation, and registration data such as county, precinct and district information. New system features include real-time updates and voter history."
So, sadly, New Mexico does not respect voter privacy — it's already publicly available and for sale.
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Let Taiwan observe
The coronavirus pandemic has again reminded people that disease knows no borders. Taiwan’s anti-pandemic efforts, its cooperation with the international community, and locally, its past contributions and donations of 130,000 surgical masks to the University of New Mexico Hospital by Taiwanese private sectors, in addition to the Taiwan government’s donation of 60,000 surgical masks and 5,000 N-95 masks to the state of New Mexico, have all demonstrated that Taiwan is a force for good.
However, Taiwan has been unjustly excluded from World Health Organization mechanisms due to the unlawful blockage of the People’s Republic of China. As a result, the WHO has withheld an invitation to Taiwan to participate in meetings of the World Health Assembly as an observer since 2017. I am delighted to share with you that the members of the U.S. Congress unanimously voted to support Taiwan’s observer status with the World Health Organization on April 27. Taiwan urges its international friends and partners to continue to staunchly support its participation in the global health network to enable Taiwan to contribute even more in the post-pandemic era.
Louis M. Huang
director general
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Los Angeles