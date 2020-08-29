Can we not install more than 12 drop-off ballot boxes in the state (“20 questions for New Mexico voters,” Aug. 23). Twelve could be spread around Santa Fe alone, similar to what Seattle, Colorado Springs, Colo., and many other cities have. In El Paso County, where Colorado Springs is located, 75 percent of voters use ballot boxes. Advantages include (besides avoiding the U.S. Postal Service) being able to drop the ballot into a slot out of the car window, polling location volunteers not required and no postage costs.
The new U.S. postmaster general, appointed by the president in June and a big Trump donor, is reassuring about mail delivery for the election, as is our regional representative, but I do not necessarily have confidence in them. Our county clerk mentions many problems occurring in the recent primary election that could exist on a much larger scale in the November election. Relying on the ballot boxes instead of the postal system could be a real help in getting our ballots to their destination on time, especially if there are enough boxes.
Renette Finley
Santa Fe
Online for seniors, please
We seniors have to renew our driver’s license every year in New Mexico, unlike most other states that are every two, even four, years. Because of COVID-safe rules, wait times are hours long at MVD Express, and I cannot get an appointment until late October at a Motor Vehicle Division office. My license is up for renewal in mid-September.
Colorado already has allowed seniors to temporarily renew online. New Mexico can do this immediately and relieve the problem for seniors and also help overworked staff. With an executive order, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham could temporarily waive the senior renewal yearly requirement and have it take effect immediately. That would be the quickest and simplest method.
Carole Gardner
Santa Fe
Removal was key
I seem to have a great deal of time on my hands these days, as do many of my friends. So I have been thinking, “How did we get into this state?” I must blame the Republicans in the Senate. If they had voted to convict President Donald Trump and remove him from office, our country would surely be in a better state of affairs. These Republicans must be aware that they are largely responsible for many of the lost lives, as well as many others sick and dying every day. Now they have resisted voting for a second relief bill that will help not only our fellow citizens but also our economy.
Grace Lundeen
Santa Fe
Where were parents?
A 17-year-old kid traveled across state lines with a long gun and killed protesters.
Does he have any parents?
Jeffrey Miller
Santa Fe
Truly affordable
The people of Santa Fe need apartments that cost in the $650 to $900 range monthly for a two-bedroom. That’s all they can afford at the wages they can earn. We need affordable housing. Get it together, Santa Fe.
Marc Howard
Santa Fe
Investigate the causes
Twice in recent days, this newspaper has written that health officials have stated that tourists are the cause of Santa Fe County’s spike in virus cases. Yet the ZIP code with more than double the number of cases is 87507, largely residential and with more big-box stores than the other city ZIP codes. If the health officials are taking the time to break down cases by ZIP codes, why are they seemingly ignoring their own data? I work just off the Plaza: I would say that 95 percent of all people I see outside on the streets are wearing masks — probably 99 percent inside stores and hotels. Everyone takes the mask ordinance seriously, including visitors. They may complain, but they are compliant!
My co-worker walks her dog every evening in Las Acequias Park in the 87507 ZIP code. Every night she sees 25 to 30 people playing basketball and large groups socializing in the parking area, all without masks. Do you think this is the only park in the city where this is happening? Many neighbors in this area have notified police by phone and email of the activities, but they continue. I would just like to see how the health experts came to their conclusions about the tourists and not the people disregarding the mandate for masks and large gatherings. Personal observation indicates otherwise.
Nancy Weil
Santa Fe
