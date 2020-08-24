Why not use drop boxes to collect ballots? Drop boxes have been used safely and securely in Colorado and other states. We could ease the pressure on the U.S. Postal Service by providing these boxes for our citizens. But they should be installed at as many locations as possible, along with surveillance cameras.
Desirée Mays
Eldorado
A good idea?
To everyone who thinks it is a good idea for President Donald Trump to send in unidentified federal agents to intimidate, haul people off in unmarked cars and beat up Black Lives Matter protesters, such as the unresisting Navy veteran in Portland, Ore., caught on video being clubbed multiple times with a baton and then sprayed with tear gas directly in the eyes, let me ask you this: How you would have felt if Barack Obama had called in these same agents to break up a protest in support of the Second Amendment or a protest around a Planned Parenthood clinic staged by anti-abortion activists?
One of these days, you might be the one on the receiving end of that kind of treatment at the hands of similar federal agents.
Ed Birnbaum
Los Alamos
The business of war
This country must get out of the business of war President Dwight D. Eisenhower spoke of so many years ago. All it does is foment war, not stop it.
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
Use it or lose it
Musicians have never lived through a more challenging time. With venues closed indefinitely, the primary source of income for most working musicians has evaporated. So what is a serious musician to do in these times? It seems the most likely short-term potential for them is to maximize the support of their fans.
Here are a few ways to do that:
- Virtual teaching: There’s never been a better time to ask a top-notch musician to give you or someone you love private lessons.
- Private socially distanced house and backyard concerts: These are easier than you might think to put on, and it’s gloriously fun to host an intimate concert for your close personal friends.
- Patreon: Web services like this, using a mini Medici-type model, allow patrons to commit a specific amount per month to “tip” their favorite artists.
- Purchasing of CDs and merchandise on their websites: This is another no-brainer that goes a long way to keep a musician moving forward.
Please think about the musicians you enjoy, especially local ones, and find a way to support them through this perilous time.
David Schwartz
president, New Mexico
Music Commission Foundation
Helping out
I have often wondered how I could help Native people here who are in dire need, for which I feel an obligation as an occupier. I have known that the remoteness of much of the Diné Nation as well as many of its members being far beyond the reach of vital services has caused intense suffering and isolation for the elders who live alone. Reading Deborah Dennard’s letter (“How to help,” Aug. 18) was what I was looking for.
Reading about Adopt-an-Elder was like a lightbulb going off in my head, and I thought, “Someone already knows how to and is doing this!” I went to the website and reviewed the program and its many ways to help; from driving supplies from Salt Lake City (and so out of my abilities) to regular cash donations, to targeted food and essential donations on a yearly, semi-yearly, monthly or whatever combination. While I am retired and of limited means, I was able to justify a monthly food box donation. I figured this was the least (and most) I could do.
Now I know that desperately needed supplies will be delivered to an elder or elders in need, and right here in our area. While I understand the needs that exist around the world, I feel just a bit better knowing that some of our neighbors, the First Nations, will get attention. The website makes it simple, anelder.org.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Maybe he’ll leave
My goodness! According to a column by state Rep. Gregg Schmedes (“Mandatory vaccinations are dangerous,” My View, Aug. 22), all we need for him to pack up and leave New Mexico is for the governor to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for health care workers. This is a man who is in the Legislature and thinks the governor kept one of his bills from getting a hearing. We should be leery of taking advice from a legislator who doesn’t even know how the hearing process works. Having him leave the state seems like an additional reason for a vaccine mandate. Maybe others of the same ilk will follow him out.
John Cook
Santa Fe
