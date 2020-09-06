I, too, have a dream, although as dreams go, mine is not fit to shine the shoes of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. I dream of a time when I no longer have to think of President Donald Trump, nor hear his name except for when he’s denied parole. In other words, I dream of justice. I dream of actual consequences for crimes committed by this execrable administration and its spineless minions. I dream of a time when informed adults address COVID-19 with unified, workable plans for its containment and eradication so 1,000 people per day aren’t sacrificed. I dream of a time when all Americans hurt by the pandemic are helped to recover. I dream of a time when people of color don’t have to march to get what our Constitution guarantees them. I dream of a time when we actually address climate change, gun violence, fair and lawful immigration, trafficking of drugs and humans, etc. I dream of a time when our president isn’t an international laughingstock.
Unfortunately, dreams, though necessary, might not have as much power as I would like. Instead, I’ll stay wide awake and vote the bad guys out.
Dianna A. Lewis
Santa Fe
Biden’s the answer
Vladimir Putin stealthily acquired what Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev and the mighty forces of the Soviet Union failed to get during 44 years of the Cold War. It appears to me that Putin has, at his beck and call, a U.S. president he can freely manipulate and a Republican-controlled Senate willing to tolerate this manipulation.
The 2020 election is just a few weeks away. American voters who love our country have only this one opportunity to send a resounding message and punish this treason. We must support Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democratic Party candidates. Do not wait until Election Day to cast your ballot; Donald Trump and his Republican enablers have shown that they will obstruct the election in any way they can. Early voting and absentee voting are viable and reliable options.
This is how we’ll make America America again!
David B. van Hulsteyn
Santa Fe
More to the story
Just finished reading your Aug. 14 story, “New Mexico GOP leader calls for ouster of oil and gas association head.” I also just finished reading the Albuquerque Journal’s version of the same story, “Some execs call for new leadership at Oil and Gas Association.” I have two issues with The New Mexican’s coverage.
The Journal’s headline seems more accurate to me. In addition to the GOP leader, a dozen mostly New Mexico-based industry executives also were calling for Flynn’s removal. Second, The New Mexican story makes no mention of the sharp and justifiable criticism by the industry executives of New Mexico Oil and Gas Association giving $25,000 to a PAC run by state House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe. Why was that important excerpt from the letter excluded? Will The New Mexican publicly take issue (perhaps in an editorial) with the speaker’s acceptance of oil and gas money to his PAC? It would be refreshing to see you do this, but I’m not going to hold my breath.
Reuben Montes
Santa Fe
Sad state of affairs
I agree with prominent and eminent New Mexico historian, scholar, author and former Palace of the Governor’s Director Sir Thomas Chávez (recipient of Spanish high honors approved by Spain’s monarch) in his article (“Defacing Chávez statue an act of ignorance,” My View, Aug. 7). He made excellent points regarding New Mexico’s sad state of community affairs, and the ongoing political, or other enabling of those who are attempting to divide our communities. I might add, though reluctantly, that includes the Albuquerque and Northern New Mexican media, our politicos, and even some church leaders who are providing continual one-sided, favorable treatment of these radicals.
Santa Fe’s Fiesta leaders gave up historical aspects of the Fiesta, including the Entrada, the Spanish helmet and using the historical religious name La Conquistadora to refer to the Virgin Mary. Yet the pueblo communities continue to openly celebrate the 1680 revolt, which included the killings of some 450 Spaniards, mostly women and children, 21 mission priests, and taking of several women captives. Thus, let’s be fair, and let’s keep out so-called radical and threatening elements.
Elmer Eugene Maestas
Santa Fe
Resistance is futile
My reaction to Rosie Tripp’s article is that she is must have fallen prey to the erroneous Republican stance that anthropogenic climate change is a hoax (“Governor’s speech shows she’s out of touch with N.M.,” My View, Aug. 24). Climate change is forcing the inevitable demise of the fossil fuel industry. Looking at the rate of transition in most of the world, I predict that the fossil fuel industry will be decimated, not by 2045, but by 2035 or even 2030. However, the fossil fuel jobs will be replaced by renewable energy jobs.
We have no choice in the fact of the transition; it will be forced on us by science and by economics. The only choice we have is whether to fight it and risk losing the replacement jobs to other states or to prepare for and direct it so as to create New Mexico energy industry jobs.
Change is not comfortable, but it is the only constant and is made only worse by resisting it as Tripp suggests.
Peter C. LaDelfe
Los Alamos
