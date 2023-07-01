I wanted to let the community know that the board of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is planning for changes to the iconic red caboose at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road. The lettering showing “Santa Fe, New Mexico” will be removed and will be replaced with the nonprofit’s corporate logo, thus creating a billboard on the iconic caboose.

I’d like to remind the community that we put heart and soul into raising funds toward saving the caboose from being shipped out of the Railyard. By choosing to put it in the hands of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, the thinking was that it would remain a symbol for all to enjoy. Sadly, it seems the community is about to lose this beloved icon, which has shown up in wedding and graduation pictures, as well as being prominently featured in tourism campaigns. I have resigned from the board of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. I urge members of the community to please let the board and your elected officials know how you feel about this planned change.

Rick Martinez

Recommended for you