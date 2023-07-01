I wanted to let the community know that the board of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is planning for changes to the iconic red caboose at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road. The lettering showing “Santa Fe, New Mexico” will be removed and will be replaced with the nonprofit’s corporate logo, thus creating a billboard on the iconic caboose.
I’d like to remind the community that we put heart and soul into raising funds toward saving the caboose from being shipped out of the Railyard. By choosing to put it in the hands of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, the thinking was that it would remain a symbol for all to enjoy. Sadly, it seems the community is about to lose this beloved icon, which has shown up in wedding and graduation pictures, as well as being prominently featured in tourism campaigns. I have resigned from the board of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. I urge members of the community to please let the board and your elected officials know how you feel about this planned change.
Rick Martinez
Santa Fe
Losing an icon
I recently learned the board and staff of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful are making plans to change the front and back of the iconic red caboose at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road. I am writing to express my disagreement with this intention.
For the past nine years, the caboose has been at this location for Santa Feans and visitors to enjoy. Their plan is to replace what is there now, “Santa Fe, New Mexico,” with the organization’s logo. In my opinion, this is equivalent to turning the caboose into a billboard.
Rick Martinez worked hard to preserve and protect the caboose, which had to be cleaned up and restored. Then later, the community raised money to keep the beloved caboose from being removed from the Railyard. The historic caboose is not a place for advertising.
Sarah Bienvenu
Santa Fe
Stop the spray
Thank you, New Mexican, for the editorial on the environmentally destructive plan to use the insecticide carbaryl on the Rio Chama’s delicate ecosystem, already in danger from human-caused climate change (“Insecticides from above? Not over the Rio Chama watershed,” Our View, June 27). Naturally, the good ol’ U.S. Department of Agriculture (no friend of the environment, plants or animals) is the culprit, to placate the grazing industry. Last week’s Bureau of Land Management decision to halt the spraying needs to be the last word on this ill-conceived spraying project.
As a master gardener, I am witnessing my xeric, pesticide-free garden greatly diminishing as climate change worsens, and I have seen only one pollinator in the past weeks, another indicator that something is very wrong. Pollinators are already in steep decline — and we stupid humans want to kill more? This dangerous plan must be stopped for good before the fragile Rio Chama watershed collapses because of unnecessary insecticides.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Call truce
In all the controversy and finger-pointing surrounding the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and its changed policies, I’m afraid the parties involved are too enmeshed in their own visions of how to best serve our animal friends and those who care for them. It’s time to call a truce and for all those in our area concerned with animal welfare to come together around a table and talk things through in an outsider-facilitated discussion/series of meetings that hopefully will lead to a path to the future. This might include stakeholders such as the shelter, Felines & Friends, other organizations, volunteers, board members, staff, animal owners and government. The shelter’s actions may or may not have been too precipitous, but at this point the criticisms, however legitimate, and the recriminations must be put aside and a way forward be envisioned that best serves animals, owners and the greater community.
Spider Kedelsky
Santa Fe
True salvation
Regarding the defacing of the progressive pride flag on the Plaza with a cross and the words “Jesus Saves”: Speaking as a Christian pastor serving a United Church of Christ, if Jesus saves us from anything, first and foremost it should be from fear and hatred.
The Rev. Talitha Arnold
United Church of Santa Fe
Why keep the documents?
It is extremely rare for anyone to be asking what I consider to be an important question: Why is Trump not returning all the documents? Is it really that he just wants to be contrary? Or could there be another reason? Is there any chance he may have sold them to another country?
What country would be willing to pay a lot of money for some sensitive U.S. documents? There are quite a few, but what country has already funneled $2 billion to the Trump clan? Do you suppose the skids for that giant investment could have been greased by the transfer of some high-security documents? Well, that seems to be a possibility worth considering. What other reason could there be for Trump to continue to expose himself to so much flak?