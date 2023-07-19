I have just read the interview with Mark Ronchetti (“GOP candidate: Trump cut attack ad,” July 15). He lists a multitude of reasons why he lost to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Most excuses seem to be related to a lack of true support from former President Donald Trump and others. It’s interesting Ronchetti makes no reference to the fact he has no demonstrable experience at any level of government, yet he has decided he should begin at the top of government, starting with the Senate then governor. Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has years of experience at all levels of government.
I must add that the financial support Ronchetti received that allowed him to gain a lot of votes is frightening. It’s terrifying that a man with no experience should receive this much financial support and earn so many votes. Voters should wake up and demand a higher level of demonstrable knowledge in the inner workings of government and demonstrations of significant skill in negotiating among the wide range of opinions, politics and government.
Nancy Silver
Santa Fe
The wrong approach
It would appear most of Santa Fe believes the market does not work when it comes to housing for lower-income, or most, individuals. A tax on housing sales to support lower-income housing doesn’t get that done. When markets do not work, government normally tries to aid the market in two ways. One is via rent controls. This does not stop increases in rents but does stem the increase. But who wants Mayor Alan Webber and his finance staff trying to manage the intricacies of rent controls?
The other method is to introduce competition into housing markets via a housing authority. The one we have doesn’t function, or we wouldn’t have this discussion. A good housing authority would buy distressed or substandard locations and rehab these so as to provide a better housing option while improving local property values. We have many, many such opportunities here. The other thing the housing authority can do is provide real options — smaller units, more affordable and less energy-intensive to put less stress on the energy grid. It’s time the City Council woke up and noticed that just handing money to a buyer doesn’t improve the market.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
What not to do
I grew up in New Mexico in the 1950s. Drought and heat occurred then, too, yet there were few major wildfires. People may wonder what hunting our precious wild predators has to do with that. Nature has ways of regulating our forests with mountain lions, bear and coyotes maintaining the best, most natural balance of deer and other browsers. Enter the so-called “fee” for hunting by out-of-state people who have killed off their own predators and come here now to do the same (“N.M. debates raising hunting limits for bears, cougars,” July 16). That “fee,” supposedly to help manage forests, does nothing of the sort.
Undergrowth is caused by overbrowsing of native plants by too many deer and elk not taken down by their natural predators, thus opening the forest to invasive plants. When wolves were returned to Yellowstone 30 or more years ago, forest managers discovered within three years invasive plants disappeared as the balance of deer, elk and buffalo was set right. No one wants to wait and go that route here, with so-called controlled burns strangely preferred on unpredictable, windy spring days and causing the tragic loss of our nesting birds, local history and clean water, not to mention the forest itself. The picture last year of someone carrying out an elk calf from the burned-down forest up north should be a poster image for what not to do.
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
No excuses
At a time when more students than ever are unable to read at grade level, I would have hoped TheSanta Fe New Mexican would focus on the quality of schools, not the type of school (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget majority,” Our View, July 16). New Mexico students and families need access to high-quality schools without excuses. Quality charter schools should continue to open and replicate. Ineffective charter schools should be closed. That idea should not be any different from the expectations we have of our traditional schools. Leaders like Sen. Mimi Stewart, who are educational champions, should introduce legislation that would require struggling schools to take big steps to improve learning opportunities for students, not limit student access to schools.