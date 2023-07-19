I have just read the interview with Mark Ronchetti (“GOP candidate: Trump cut attack ad,” July 15). He lists a multitude of reasons why he lost to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Most excuses seem to be related to a lack of true support from former President Donald Trump and others. It’s interesting Ronchetti makes no reference to the fact he has no demonstrable experience at any level of government, yet he has decided he should begin at the top of government, starting with the Senate then governor. Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has years of experience at all levels of government.

I must add that the financial support Ronchetti received that allowed him to gain a lot of votes is frightening. It’s terrifying that a man with no experience should receive this much financial support and earn so many votes. Voters should wake up and demand a higher level of demonstrable knowledge in the inner workings of government and demonstrations of significant skill in negotiating among the wide range of opinions, politics and government.

Nancy Silver

