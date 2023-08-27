What purpose is served by the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education introducing what I see as blatant discrimination by opposing educational traditions decades old? Our community celebrates and highlights the founding history, principles and culture that set foundations of our society with its world-class Spanish/Indian identity. Aren’t schools reflective of their communities?
The resolution proposing to stop the Fiesta Court from visits reflects those who lack the knowledge, curiosity, intellectual desire or background to learn the truth of our amazing culture and history. To eradicate our community from schools through this ridiculous proposal is neither supported by nor representative of our community. Discrimination is no way to proceed under the guise of “reimagining” schools.
S. Pauline Anaya
Santa Fe
Indict them
I agree with Edward T. Stein’s letter (“Fake N.M. electors should also be indicted,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 23). District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez should indict the individuals who fraudulently certified that they were the electors from our state.
Josephine Geyer
Santa Fe
How to fix it
Randy Grant is off base (“Don’t blame ‘rich,’ ” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 24) when he states we in Santa Fe are “blaming” rich people for our affordable housing crisis. It’s not a question of blame; the issue is who among us is in the best position to help rectify a situation that adversely affects everyone living here, part-time or not.
Fact: Fewer than 6 in 100 Americans currently own second homes, and this includes people who have purchased another residence in anticipation of selling their current one.
Fact: The net worth of homeowners in the United States is 40 times that of renters, and the net worth of people who own a home they only occupy part-time is far, far greater than that.
Fact: A 3% tax on the sale of all properties would be regressive and disproportionately affect lower-income sellers.
Bottom line: The 3% excess tax on homes sales of more than $1 million certainly won’t solve our crisis, but it’s an excellent first step.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Name the source
Reading the Bloomberg News article (“Firm considers Texas to build $400M EV battery-metal plant,” Aug. 23) about the EV battery-metal plant scheduled for Texas, there is no mention of where exactly in Brazil the metal ores to be refined are coming from. I would like more information: i.e., is it the Amazon forest? If so, shouldn’t we be protesting the further demise of one of the last great reserves of the oxygen-rich air we breathe? Just wondering.
Laurie Archer
Santa Fe
Not our fault
George Sharpe’s piece (“Don’t like fossil fuels? Then stop using them,” My View, Aug. 23) squarely blames consumers for climate chaos. That’s dishonest and insulting. Consumers have had few options and no voice in policy. Powerful corporations must be held accountable. As taxpayers, we fund enormous oil subsidies, which dwarf those for renewables. As consumers, we bankroll obscene executive salaries, bonuses and profits. As citizens, we’ve been outmaneuvered by lobbyists who essentially write legislation while gutting regulation.
Oil companies knew for decades that their products threatened our future; they suppressed that data to maximize profits. Powerful companies greenwash their tired and reckless practices, while consumers thirst for alternatives. And now, we face a world on fire. The tragic failure of industry to adapt earlier, to embrace innovation, has corruption and greed at its root. I didn’t need to read Sharpe’s tagline at the bottom to know he’s just another guy whose bread is buttered with petroleum.