What purpose is served by the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education introducing what I see as blatant discrimination by opposing educational traditions decades old? Our community celebrates and highlights the founding history, principles and culture that set foundations of our society with its world-class Spanish/Indian identity. Aren’t schools reflective of their communities?

The resolution proposing to stop the Fiesta Court from visits reflects those who lack the knowledge, curiosity, intellectual desire or background to learn the truth of our amazing culture and history. To eradicate our community from schools through this ridiculous proposal is neither supported by nor representative of our community. Discrimination is no way to proceed under the guise of “reimagining” schools.

S. Pauline Anaya

