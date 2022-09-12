I’m well aware of what a pet-friendly city Santa Fe has become, even though I’ve only lived here just shy of five years. As my professional service dog and I make our way down shopping aisles in local supermarkets and out and about in public areas, many children and even adults make friendly remarks about us and come forward asking to pet her. That’s when I have to politely remind them that my dog is working and needs my utmost attention.

One thing I’ve noticed is that many restaurants and stores allow dogs that appear to be someone’s pet to accompany them while dining and shopping. Today as my service dog and I waited to be seated at a south-side restaurant, the server hesitated and told me we would have to wait and be seated outdoors — the owner had posted a sign in the window reading pet friendly but must be seated on the patio. My service dog is not a pet; she has had approximately 2,000 hours of training to accommodate a disabled person, plus is accredited by Assistance Dogs International. The sign on the restaurant made no exception for service dogs, which was very disappointing. The restaurant’s owner needs to be educated to the statute of laws concerning service dogs in public spaces.

Lloyd Divine

