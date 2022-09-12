I’m well aware of what a pet-friendly city Santa Fe has become, even though I’ve only lived here just shy of five years. As my professional service dog and I make our way down shopping aisles in local supermarkets and out and about in public areas, many children and even adults make friendly remarks about us and come forward asking to pet her. That’s when I have to politely remind them that my dog is working and needs my utmost attention.
One thing I’ve noticed is that many restaurants and stores allow dogs that appear to be someone’s pet to accompany them while dining and shopping. Today as my service dog and I waited to be seated at a south-side restaurant, the server hesitated and told me we would have to wait and be seated outdoors — the owner had posted a sign in the window reading pet friendly but must be seated on the patio. My service dog is not a pet; she has had approximately 2,000 hours of training to accommodate a disabled person, plus is accredited by Assistance Dogs International. The sign on the restaurant made no exception for service dogs, which was very disappointing. The restaurant’s owner needs to be educated to the statute of laws concerning service dogs in public spaces.
Lloyd Divine
Santa Fe
Don’t be fooled
Nuestra gente, don’t be fooled by Kim Shanahan’s column (“Following logic in debate over Old Pecos Trail Development,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 4), that by following logic, our City Council should approve an Albuquerque developer’s requested rezoning of property within the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor despite widespread community opposition because the owners’ “rights” should trump an outraged majority wanting “nothing.” It’s misleading and has little to do with addressing our affordable housing needs. Though he’s moved to Costa Rica, this former planning commissioner should know that property owners have no legal “right” to city approval of rezoning requests. Opponents didn’t argue they want “nothing” on that property. They testified that until the city fulfills its general plan’s “implanting policy” to adopt development standards that protect this corridor, the appropriate “infill” there is the existing R-1 density.
Hilario Romero
Santa Fe
Ignore at your peril
When I was in my teens, America’s youth were very upset about the war in Vietnam. All of my male friends were slated to go to war. But we thought the war was useless, unjust and wildly misguided. Our lives were at the mercy of a bunch of old, white men. So we took to the streets and protested. We organized. We had a radio station, WBAI, in New York City to help coordinate our protests. Similar activity was happening all around the country. I wonder if today, 18-year-old men and women feel the same urgency to take to the streets to protest police racism or stand up to the Proud Boys or protest the rigging of our elections by state legislatures. Truth be told, ignoring these things will have a much more profound effect on today’s youth than on us boomers.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Keep them separate
Can we really celebrate the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on Saturday after this summer’s rulings from a group of conservative justices — tax dollars for private religious schools, prayer during school football games and denying a woman’s right to choose? Why would they go against a central goal of our founders, to free America from the horrors of religious tyranny and warfare long experienced in Europe?
Surely these rulings don’t represent the demographics of our nation and region. For example, according to PRRI Research, 38 percent of the people of Santa Fe County identify as religiously unaffiliated. I’m both proud to be a member of that group and grateful to have found the Freedom from Religion Foundation, with its ongoing fight to protect our cherished separation of church and state.