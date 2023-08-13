In a My View, Carol Culver writes: “Due to the inherent fire risks of lithium-ion batteries, at least 30 solar facilities with lithium-ion battery storage experienced failures that resulted in destructive fires globally between 2017 and 2021, according to the Electric Power Research Institute.” My question is simple, and one as yet not answered by anyone opposed to the AES solar farm project: Has any fire at any solar facility gotten past the battery containment and burned any homes? I’ve found no such case of any home or any property outside the facility suffering a fire.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Fire Administration reports in 2021, the national estimates for residential building fires and losses were: 353,500 fires, 2,840 deaths, 11,400 injuries and $8,855,900,000 in dollar loss. We need more renewable energy. Further, perfection is the enemy of good.
Andrew Rodney
Eldorado
Respecting women
A friend sent me one of those lists of funny-isms. This one was Life’s Truism. All were funny, but one made me stop and think: If you find yourself feeling useless, remember: It took 20 years, trillions of dollars, thousands of lives and four presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.
I suddenly realized the way the Taliban are treating women and young girls in Afghanistan is a lot like the approach our Republican Party has toward American women: suppressing rights, telling us what or what not we can do with our bodies and taking away our privileges over some misdirected sense that they are all-knowing and all-powerful. Please, Americans. Wake up and prevent the Republican Party from taking away our freedoms. We don’t need the Taliban-in-disguise here.
P.S. Find a cartoon to replace F Minus.
Patricia Fordney
Santa Fe
A privileged people
Republicans, Democrats and Independents are all Americans who share the privilege and right to respect others who have different beliefs and political opinions. I learned to respect others who had different political opinions from my own by listening to them for one minute uninterrupted, if they would do the same with me. If we wanted to continue our conversation, we would mutually agree to or not. My mother was a Republican proudly serving in the American Red Cross in New Guinea during World War ll. My father was a Democrat and a second lieutenant in the 9th Armored Division fighting in Germany against Hitler’s version of fascism.
What is fascism? It is a system of government characterized by one-party dictatorship and forcible suppression of the opposition. What is American fascism? In my opinion, it is politicians who use fear and suppression of their opposition’s right to express themselves. For me, the real losers are politicians who use fascistic methods to scare the American public and talk about how great we were as a country, instead of how great we are and will be in the future.
Jay Dillon
Santa Fe
A mystery
Is God a Democrat or a Republican?
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Quite right
Glen Smerage is quite right about the manipulation of operas (“Too many operas abandon composer’s vision,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11). An opera is a major work of art comprising music, voice, drama, stage design, lighting and costumes to create a rich and unique gem. I believe that to change the historic era, story, costumes and setting is to compromise the composer’s intent and creativity, and sacrifice a cultural treasure on the altar of the director’s ego and arrogance.
Bernard Ewell
Santa Fe
On the other hand
In Italy, where opera is a national sport, it can generate riots. Here, we argue in the newspaper. I write to argue with Glen Smerage’s letter objecting to modernized productions. This has been an issue for many decades at opera houses around the world, especially in Europe. To quote the distinguished tenor Michael Fabiano: “Modernity in opera is totally acceptable so long as logic is standard. If a concept can be justified and the arc of the story remains intact, then an opera production can be in any era.”
I found all the productions at the Santa Fe Opera to meet this standard and add interest, particularly Rusalka and The Flying Dutchman, although I agree the two death scenes in Tosca were duds, even though it is the most traditional production of the season. I urge the Santa Fe Opera to continue with novel productions.