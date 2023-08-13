In a My View, Carol Culver writes: “Due to the inherent fire risks of lithium-ion batteries, at least 30 solar facilities with lithium-ion battery storage experienced failures that resulted in destructive fires globally between 2017 and 2021, according to the Electric Power Research Institute.” My question is simple, and one as yet not answered by anyone opposed to the AES solar farm project: Has any fire at any solar facility gotten past the battery containment and burned any homes? I’ve found no such case of any home or any property outside the facility suffering a fire.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Fire Administration reports in 2021, the national estimates for residential building fires and losses were: 353,500 fires, 2,840 deaths, 11,400 injuries and $8,855,900,000 in dollar loss. We need more renewable energy. Further, perfection is the enemy of good.

Andrew Rodney

