I wish that people opposing the development on Old Pecos Trail had been as vocal about the wanton destruction of the iconic Soldiers’ Monument. It was ripped down by vandals who were later treated with “kindness” by the district attorney. This small group decided they knew what was best for the City Different. We have to learn from history so that we do not make the same mistakes. Destroying a monument solves nothing. Teaching about the wrongs that have committed is the only way we learn not to commit them again.

The Soldiers’ Monument was more than 150 years old, part of the culture and history of our city for those years. It must be restored to restore the good, the bad and ugly of our history and culture. I will donate the first $20,000 to restore or replace the obelisk dedicated to the soldiers who helped settle this land. By the way, I agree with the opponents of the new development on the Old Pecos Trail. There is too much development in the City Different, development we will regret in 10 to 20 years when water resources are drying up and our climate is getting hotter. It is my opinion that very little of the development so far has provided affordable housing.

Amelia Jane Carson

Popular in the Community