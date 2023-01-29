I wish that people opposing the development on Old Pecos Trail had been as vocal about the wanton destruction of the iconic Soldiers’ Monument. It was ripped down by vandals who were later treated with “kindness” by the district attorney. This small group decided they knew what was best for the City Different. We have to learn from history so that we do not make the same mistakes. Destroying a monument solves nothing. Teaching about the wrongs that have committed is the only way we learn not to commit them again.
The Soldiers’ Monument was more than 150 years old, part of the culture and history of our city for those years. It must be restored to restore the good, the bad and ugly of our history and culture. I will donate the first $20,000 to restore or replace the obelisk dedicated to the soldiers who helped settle this land. By the way, I agree with the opponents of the new development on the Old Pecos Trail. There is too much development in the City Different, development we will regret in 10 to 20 years when water resources are drying up and our climate is getting hotter. It is my opinion that very little of the development so far has provided affordable housing.
Amelia Jane Carson
Santa Fe
Save our open space
I voted to acquire the open space on South Meadows Drive to remain open in perpetuity. No homes ever. This egregious land grab, not through proper channels (the property should never have been sold) is wrong. Suggesting racial bias by wanting to preserve the property’s original purpose is a false narrative. It is not this space over homes. It is “find somewhere else.” This land is already ours. This is a social justice issue. This would not be a question in wealthier areas. Our land — open in perpetuity. The purpose for this land is recreation, which can also provide valuable educational experiences. Once it is gone, it is gone. Save our open space.
Reverie de Escobedo
Santa Fe
Here’s to doing more
I received one of those group emails a while back from the desk of the mayor. It had a list of things he had accomplished since he took office. I’m sure he has done all these things, but how about a few more, like something we can see? What about repairing the walking bridge across the Santa Fe River; how hard can that be? What about the plywood box in the middle of the Plaza? We have a historical committee, don’t we?
The obelisk has been there longer than any of us have been alive. Let’s repair it using what is left of the original and replace the offensive plaque with one thanking the people of Santa Fe for restoring this historic monument that was destroyed, in part by out-of-state vandals. It’s time.
Lawrence Hovlik
Santa Fe
Welcome to the circus
I know what to put on the Plaza instead of the wooden box: A ferris wheel would be perfect because the city of Santa Fe has become a three-ring circus. Leaders, come out of your ivory towers, look, watch and listen to what really goes on here. The people who live and work in the city can give you an earful. Santa Fe has become Anytown, USA. I can’t remember the last time I saw repair work being done on the streets. The dirt, dust and garbage on the streets is so pleasant. The noise on the city streets is deafening.
Gene F. Atkinson
Santa Fe
Stop war spending
The United States has spent $113 billion in aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia, according to an oversight report of the USA Joint Strategic Oversight Plan for Ukraine Response. And the war is far from over. Russia will not withdraw from the territory it conquered and will retaliate for the shipment of advanced U.S. weapons to Ukraine. The winners of this war are Russia and the U.S. weapons industries. Losers? As of November 2022, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated Russia and Ukraine each have suffered over 100,000 casualties (dead and injured). The doomsday clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been. As nuclear war draws near, according to The Atlantic, “Nuclear war would be a climate Problem: Even a ‘minor’ skirmish would wreck the planet.” Tell your representatives that you oppose this war spending.
Raymond Singer
Santa Fe
Don’t dismiss early
If the Legislature wants to create more time for students to learn, why not just have them attend classes all day instead of a half day on Fridays or any other early release day? Students and teachers are already in the building; use the time wisely.