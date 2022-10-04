The Wildlife Corridors Act of 2019 for New Mexico resulted in a plan that identifies 11 priority areas for wildlife crossing, based on habitat connectivity science and vehicle collision data. The estimated annual cost of wildlife-vehicle collisions is $8.3 billion nationally. Construction of these wildlife crossings still requires funding from the state Legislature. New Mexico will need these funds to match dollars from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other federal sources. Habitat connectivity through established wildlife corridors allows wildlife to move across their range seasonally without interfering with vehicle traffic.

When the New Mexico Legislature meets in January to consider the state budget, please contact your legislators so wildlife and humans can benefit from the implementation of the Wildlife Corridors Act by making our highways safer for all.

Nancy Johnson

Popular in the Community