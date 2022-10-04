The Wildlife Corridors Act of 2019 for New Mexico resulted in a plan that identifies 11 priority areas for wildlife crossing, based on habitat connectivity science and vehicle collision data. The estimated annual cost of wildlife-vehicle collisions is $8.3 billion nationally. Construction of these wildlife crossings still requires funding from the state Legislature. New Mexico will need these funds to match dollars from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other federal sources. Habitat connectivity through established wildlife corridors allows wildlife to move across their range seasonally without interfering with vehicle traffic.
When the New Mexico Legislature meets in January to consider the state budget, please contact your legislators so wildlife and humans can benefit from the implementation of the Wildlife Corridors Act by making our highways safer for all.
Nancy Johnson
Santa Fe
It’s personal
I won’t vote for Mark Ronchetti because it’s personal. As far as I’m concerned, he is a traitor. A traitor to science, and a traitor to truth. He used to be a meteorologist, a scientist who specializes in the weather. Meteorology is grounded in physics and chemistry and informed by geology and topology. All of this is underpinned by truth as determined by experiment and subject to peer review. That was then.
Now Ronchetti has joined the party that denies climate change. In spite of melting glaciers and polar ice caps. In spite of rising sea levels. In spite of record high temperatures and droughts around the world, rivers drying up, water shortages, increased numbers of wildfires, floods and hurricanes, the GOP insists that everything is “fine, fine, fine.” How can you solve any problem if you won’t admit it exists?
Ronchetti has clearly turned his back on truth. Thus, I must turn my back on him.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Silence costs lives
The PBS documentary The U.S. and the Holocaust has been a sobering and disturbing reminder of what happens when a nation doesn’t have the moral courage to do what is right. Millions of Jews lost their lives because of the indifference and inaction of individuals and politicians in the face of unspeakable crimes. The AIDS crisis of the 1980s is another example of a colossal failure to act when our fellow humans needed our help. Our immigration system is badly broken; untold numbers of lives are destroyed by our nation’s inability to address this issue in a humane and equitable manner. The phrase “silence equals death,” coined during the AIDS epidemic, is still relevant today.
If we remain silent, we might not immediately and directly cause the deaths of millions of human beings, but it could result in the death of our democracy, our individual rights and, eventually, our planet and life as we know it. We can ensure our own silence doesn’t contribute to the demise of all that is precious to us. Use your voice to support candidates at all levels who reflect the values of the majority of Americans and vote for those who adhere to our laws and democratic processes; who support people to be their true selves and to live to their fullest potential; and who care about the future of the planet. Voting matters — let your voice be heard.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Voting Republican
Marcia Wolf’s letter to the editor (“Value democracy? Vote,” Oct. 2) states “fundamentalism, theocracy, authoritarianism and oligarchy are on the ballot” at this November’s election. I agree, so I’m voting Republican. I’ve had it with the leftist mob that owns the Democratic Party and its authoritarian agenda. It’s the Democrats who support endless growth of government and its minions in the private sector, the source of oligarchy and theocracy. If you believe government is a hopeless approach to running society, inherently corrupt and prone to incompetence and political gamesmanship, then you are a Republican or Libertarian. Mark Ronchetti or Karen Bedonie for governor.