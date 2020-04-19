Congratulations, Steve Pearce and the New Mexico Republican Party on your constitutional "separation of powers" victory at the New Mexico Supreme Court in regards to mail-in voting ("State's high court denies automatic mail-in election," April 15). I hope you'll now show true leadership by showing up as volunteers at polling sites throughout the state for our June primary. You know, show a little skin in the constitutional game you played. And please don't forget to post photos of yourselves doing that on your websites. That should help inform New Mexicans' votes in November.
Bruce Throne
Santa Fe
So great
Linda Chavez is correct that Trump's leadership on COVID-19 has been outstanding ("Best president ever," Letters to the Editor, April 12) and it was the so-called health experts who misled both Trump and the public into believing the virus was not a threat. On Jan. 14, the World Health Organization tweeted that "there is no evidence of human to human transmission of the virus." On Jan. 21 Dr. Anthony Fauci himself stated in a NewsMax interview that the virus "is not a major threat." On Jan. 28 Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield sent a "Dear Colleagues" email to CDC staff that stated, "the virus is not spreading in the U.S. at this time and CDC believes the immediate health risk … to the general American public is low."
As late as Feb. 29, the New York Times, no friend of Trump, editorialized that, "There is still a chance that COVID-19 will prove to be more fire drill than actual fire." Those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome need to change the channel.
Ray L. Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Sure he is
If Donald Trump is the greatest president in U.S. history, as Linda Chavez ("Best president ever," Letters to the Editor, April 12), in her Republican Party-induced fog apparently thinks, I'm the queen of England and there is a tooth fairy! Put down the R-party playbook and get back to reality, Ms. Chavez. And when you do, take your temperature.
Steve Sandoval
Santa Fe
Don't fear exercise
I'm writing in response to a letter you published on April 10 ("Mask up, exercisers"). The letter referred to the large number of COVID-19 infections in a church choir in Washington in early March before the ban on group activities went into effect. The writer made an unsupported assumption that the choir infections were spread "not with coughing or sneezing, but through vigorous exhaling associated with singing." The writer goes on to make the false analogy between the spread of the virus among the choir and bicyclists and pedestrians passing each other in the great outdoors.
It has been documented by medical researchers that the virus is quickly dissipated by the movement of air and wind outdoors, while such is not the case when somebody coughs or exhales in close proximity when indoors. Having a bicyclist briskly ride past you while walking outdoors bears no resemblance to the circumstances of the group infection in Washington. Unjustified fear distracts from focusing on the dangerous behaviors we should be avoiding. In these uncertain times it is difficult to navigate the Scylla of denial and the Charybdis of paranoia.
Steven Hecht
Santa Fe
Easy composting
Home composting is a great way to feed the soil and keep food waste out of landfills, where it becomes a major source of methane emissions. Very few home composters, however, can successfully compost the range of materials that the nonprofit Reunity Resources does in its commercial-scale system.
Reunity recently started a home food scraps collection program. To start, they bring a clean, empty bucket and pick it up, full, the following week and leave another empty, and so the cycle goes. It costs $36 a month — less than many people spend on coffee. In addition, in the spring and fall, participants receive a 25 lb. bag of compost. The wonderful program benefits not just households but our entire community. For details: www.reunityresources.com/food-scraps-collection.html.
Pam Walker
Santa Fe
Switch to plants
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, we are already reducing our carbon footprint during the pandemic by curtailing travel. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of meat and milk products. Yes, that.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
We can begin with a one-minute New York Times food test at www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/04/30/climate/your-diet-quiz-global-warming.html. Then, let's celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at our supermarket.
Sam Lostus
Santa Fe
His fault
Although President Donald Trump wasn't the cause for the COVID-19 virus, he is responsible for much of the eventual spread and death that has resulted in our country. He was warned many times several weeks ago by multiple health officials, including his own White House adviser, Peter Navarro, who warned him via memo. But Trump ignored those warnings and kept them quiet at our expense. Once the number of deaths spread like wildfire, he had no choice but to finally acknowledge the hidden truth, although too late. So no matter what party affiliation one belongs to, remember this in November. Trump does not care about us. He only cares about himself and his reelection.
M. Martinez
Santa Fe
Plan ahead
Purchase baby diaper stocks.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
The rational will decide
Linda Chavez, ("Best president ever, Letters to the Editor, April 12) believes President Donald Trump is possibly the greatest president the United States has ever had. Chavez makes no mention of the fact that Trump probably knew about the threat of a pandemic as early as last November. (It is truly commendable that the Santa Fe New Mexican would publish her letter. It shows the newspaper’s commitment to fairness and balance.)
Mention was made of the possibility of a worldwide epidemic in a November 2019 intelligence briefing given to the president. Does this mean that the president knew in November about the coronavirus? But Trump should have known. It is on this basis that Chavez’s assertion Trump didn’t know about the coronavirus until Jan, 20 is a lie. Does she really want a sociopathic liar leading our nation through one of the potentially most devastating crises in history? She must. I am going to stick with the scientists and doctors who do know what they are talking about.
I will leave judgements about Trump’s ranking among presidents of this country to those with rational minds coupled with powers of discernment and history.
Raye Highland, BSN, RN
Santa Fe
Disagree
RE: ("Best president ever," Letters to the Editor April 10) from Linda Chavez. It amazed me to read praise for our lying president about how swiftly he reacted to the coronavirus when we know that he was playing golf when he should have been in his office surrounded by medical experts planning to combat the virus. I know Linda, that Dennis Chavez, our great senator from the past, would not agree with your claim that Trump is our greatest president ever.
Alfonso De Herrera Ulibarrí
Santa Fe
Open up
It's time to open the state back up! I take my cues from D.C. Could care less what Big Sis in Santa Fe has to say.
James Cardwell
Albuquerque
Smiling eyes
If we have to get used to wearing masks when in public, what will we do instead of smiling? We’re kind of friendly people, especially here in Santa Fe. Do we twinkle our eyes to be friendly or when we see someone we know? An interesting quandary.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
Floating possibilities
Regarding “Butterflies sighted” (Letters to the Editor, April 8): We have many hundreds of butterflies in our blossoming trees. They do not appear to be monarchs. A search of New Mexico butterfly images suggests that they are queens, common in the Rio Grande Valley. Another candidate is the silvery checkerspot. The large numbers may be a result of last year’s wet and bountiful spring feeding a surfeit of caterpillars.
Dean Owen
Santa Fe
