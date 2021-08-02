If you want to get back to normal and don’t want your children to have to wear a mask in school, stop ignoring the proven interventions of mask-wearing and vaccines (“Kids can’t breathe,” Aug. 1). Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are the reason we’re faced with a deadly and contagious COVID-19 variant and still seeing rising cases and hospitalizations. If you’re in one of these groups, the continued crisis and subsequent restrictions are on you. Your actions are affecting the rest of us who have taken the steps to protect ourselves, our families and our communities by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. If you choose not to do take these basic actions that will protect your children and the rest of us, please stay home until this pandemic is under control.
If we sound angry, it’s because we are. We’re also thoroughly disgusted by the insensitivity protesters displayed in comparing mask requirements to the horrors suffered by Jews during the Holocaust, George Floyd as he lay dying under the knee of a police officer and children who have actually been brutally abused. You can’t breathe with a mask on? Try a respirator.
Vin and Jude Kelley
Santa Fe
Protect N.M.
In Attorney General Hector Balderas’ piece (“PNM merger will be good deal for N.M.,” My View, July 25), he says there is an unreasonable woman who wants to kill the merger between PNM and Avangrid/Iberdrola. That would be me. Balderas proceeds to explain why the settlement is good for New Mexico. He’s either misinformed or trying to mislead. Balderas failed to explain why he made a shocking about-face, first opposing the deal and then endorsing it, even though I believe the merger is legally deficient and fails to protect New Mexicans. The attorney general’s position switched after meetings with attorney Marcus Rael — his good friend and former partner — whom Iberdrola hired to influence Balderas and others.
His own experts proposed a rate credit of a minimum of $85 million, and the attorney general settled for $50 million. His own experts proposed an $80 million economic development fund; the attorney general settled for $20 million.
Those experts write “PNM is also attempting to recover imprudently incurred [Four Corners Power Plant] capital costs from ratepayers” and that resolution of the Four Corners plant issue is necessary. However, the stipulation signed by the attorney general makes no mention of this $300 million transaction cost. Who will protect New Mexicans if the attorney general will not? We deserve better.
Mariel Nanasi
executive director,
New Energy Economy
Santa Fe
Party of suppression
Regarding the article by Tony Raap (“State GOP fights effort to expand use of absentee ballot drop boxes,” July 14): In this country, democracy has no more dangerous enemies than Republicans. The best proof of this is Republican opposition to that most essential part of democracy: universal suffrage.
The Republican Party is the party of voter suppression.
Over the last 20 years, Republican states have imposed strict voter ID laws, have cut voting times, restricted registration, purged voter rolls (aimed particularly at racial minorities and poor people) — and, of course, opposed the use of absentee drop boxes. The real fact is that Republicans despise, fear, or hate democracy as much as they love the word.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus,
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Life with no natural gas
Paul J. Gessing is wrong about Heinrich (“Heinrich’s coming for your stove and gas heater,” My View, July 25). He’s not coming for your gas appliances, but he is preparing us for a future that cannot afford to add any more CO2 to the atmosphere. The natural gas industries are not.
An example is the increasingly popular tankless gas water heater that produces hot water on demand. These units are more efficient than conventional water heaters and fit into much smaller spaces.
As a result, developers are shrinking mechanical room sizes, and that will become the problem as we gradually change to non-CO2-producing electric heat pump water heaters. There won’t be enough room for a tank.
Future homeowners will have to remodel to create enough space to accommodate a heat pump water heater tank.
Granted, this is years away, but with tankless gas water heaters, we are making it more difficult to make the transition to non-CO2-producing water heating.
P. Trisomh
Santa Fe
