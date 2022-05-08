As I read the New York Times article in The New Mexican ("Uranium mining worries tribal nations," May 3) these familiar words came into my mind: "For the good of the world." Our dependence on Russian uranium must end, but not at cost to those who suffered the most and gained nothing. For good insight into the effects of the Cold War arms race, nuclear mining, testing and its effect on Indigenous people around the world, take time to visit the exhibit, Exposure: Indigenous Art and Political Ecology. It's now showing at the Museum of Contemporary Native Art in Santa Fe. Let's stand with our brothers and sisters and resist the push to reopen these facilities. Find a better solution this time.
Richard Neel
Santa Fe
Details, please
Ivanka Trump testified before the Congressional House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. All well and good. But what did she wear?
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
For District 3
This letter is to endorse Camilla Bustamante for the District 3 County Commission seat. She is the president of the La Cienega Valley Association Traditional Historic Community (THC). Camilla understands what such communities face: unbridled growth by the city of Santa Fe, thus raising property taxes; a city using maximum water sources to the detriment of downstream users; a city building high-end living units that forces affordable housing into more rural areas; a fight to combat the lack of city-county cooperation and long-range planning since the city disbanded the Long-Range Planning Office in 2018 and has refused to participate in any joint planning bodies since February of 2009. Camilla understands the challenges and opportunities facing traditional historic communities. We are special places existing for upwards of 400 years; places that people want to preserve and protect their unique identities. This is survival. Find out more about her here: Bustamante4District3.com.
William H. Mee
Agua Fría Village THC
Joy for life
As an advocate for the arts, Marian Silver was indeed known and appreciated for all the marvelous accomplishments you list in your article about her ("Advocate for arts, civic causes was 'small-town Santa Fe,' " May 7). But I'd like to add a few comments about her as a neighbor. For 31 years, we've enjoyed our curbside chats during her morning walks on East Coronado. And every one was punctuated by her throaty, hearty, always welcome and uplifting laughter. You couldn't have a conversation with Marian without that laugh! What better way to brighten your day than to talk with her on any topic, serious or trivial, and to share perspectives. Yes, share. Never was there a hint of "I'm right and you're wrong." She loved life too much for that, I think. Brava, Marian. Well done, you. Keep laughing, and thank you for being my neighbor.
Bill Hoadle
Santa Fe
A community gives
Thanks to the great coverage by The New Mexican and Santa Fe’s generosity, the United Church of Santa Fe raised over $20,000 to help Ukrainians fleeing the devastating Russian invasion. United's youth and adults continue to assemble hygiene kits for Ukrainian children, parents and grandparents who are now refugees. The kits are sent to Church World Service, an international and interfaith refugee and disaster organization that provides supplies and assistance regardless of background, nationality or religion.
At United, as well as with many faith communities, we believe God calls us to love our neighbor, wherever they may be. Even as we support Ukraine, we also pray for and raise funds and supplies for our neighbors in Northern New Mexico threatened by wildfire. We thank The New Mexican and the Santa Fe community for also offering such care.
Kim Zeilik
Moderator, United Church of Santa Fe Council
Rev. Talitha Arnold
Pastor, United Church of Santa Fe