Wake up, New Mexico, before your U.S. post offices disappear. The Trump administration and the GOP are trying to defund the U.S. Postal Service so people cannot vote by mail. It is not because post offices are necessarily inefficient, although all businesses need to routinely evaluate their practices.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump have vowed not to support House legislation that would help post offices amid other aid for society because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The playing field will only be leveled by “we the people” writing, calling and emailing our U.S. representatives. Support aid to the post office and, of course, vote in every election to elect people who care about others. Those people are primarily Democrats.
Jane Carson
Santa Fe
Out of control?
I see that Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin denounced gun control (“King of the cowboys and self-promotion,” May 22). What’s his take on self-control?
Deborah van Hecke
Santa Fe
Slow news week
How does a ditzy self-promoter like Couy Griffin, spouting irresponsibly, get a story above the fold on the front page? It must be a real slow news week.
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Who watches the watchers?
Just when you think the Republican Party can’t possibly look any more pathetic than it already does, Steve Pearce calls for Republican “poll watchers” to monitor the upcoming primary election. Their mission: “to challenge people they believe are not eligible to vote.” Oh, really? How exactly are these poll watchers going to operate, Mr. Pearce? What does an eligible voter look like? What does an ineligible voter look like? Challenge in what way? If you want to intimidate voters for the purpose of suppressing voter turnout, why don’t you stick with what you’re good at — gerrymandering districts.
Tim Kilkenny
Santa Fe
Protecting each other
The article May 20 on the front page of The New Mexican contained two statements from people who said that there is no reason to wear masks. One woman said it infringed on her liberty (“Majority in Santa Fe wearing masks after mandate from governor,” May 20).
Well, it has been shown that if 80 percent of people wear masks, the death toll from COVID-19 is reduced over a two-month period by between 17 percent and 47 percent, so I don’t understand what people are so worked up about. Do they boycott stores that say no shirt, no shoes, no service?
This is a group issue. We are here to protect each other. Since when has personal opinion overridden group health? There are plenty of other issues that people could be concerned about if they are worried about government overreach — like, say, the right of all citizens to vote without fear of being disenfranchised. Or is this not an issue because they don’t think it applies to them?
Susan Craig
Santa Fe
Weigh in on session
On June 18, New Mexico will have a legislative session on the budget. The Rev. William Barber calls a budget a moral document, and Retake Our Democracy agrees, advocating that budget deliberations employ an economic justice lens. To inform constituents, Retake has convened a panel of experts to discuss this crisis via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Panelists include three New Mexico Voices for Children leaders and Rep. Javier Martinez, chairman of the House Tax and Revenue Committee.
We will discuss how New Mexico tax policy has starved the state of revenue and how use of federal relief, “rainy day” and Permanent Funds, plus closing ineffective loopholes could enable the state to avoid significant cuts. We will also offer ways you can raise your voice. You must register in advance to ensure a slot. Go to retakeourdemocracy.org/retake-zoominar-
series to register and for information about other Retake Zoominars. Please share this information with others.
Paul Gibson
co-founder
Retake Our Democracy
Santa Fe
A risky celebration
Was the picture today (“SFHS Class of 2020 on parade,” May 21) of a graduation parade a fluke? Of family members celebrating the graduation while standing close, none wearing a mask? Or was that picture typical of the folks clustered along the road? Are the unmasked folks trying to pass the virus around among their love ones and the other families nearby?
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Stop violent rhetoric
It is time for the state of New Mexico to take action against Commissioner Couy Griffin of Otero County. His statements are incendiary, premeditated and are designed to incite violence against our citizens, our state police, governor and anyone who disagrees with his political views. It is time for Attorney General Hector Balderas to take prosecutorial action. I believe the commissioner has issued criminal threats against the governor, Democratic elected officials and members of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, as well as inciting insurrection and violence against the citizens of New Mexico.
Michael Lowery
Silver City
A thin line
Where does one draw the line between asinine political rhetoric and terrorist threats? This begins to sound even worse than President Donald Trump’s efforts to disenfranchise as many voters as possible. I’m waiting to hear the applause from the Oval Office for the Otero County commissioner’s ill-advised commentary. On the other hand, maybe this signals a final desperate act from those who have characterized themselves by their acts in our nation’s seat of power.
Paul Schmolke
Santa Fe
A fair trade?
Call this a modest proposal or an immodest proposal. Call it quid pro quo. Call it, “I’m mad as hell, etc.” Whatever you want to call it, I am tired of these unmasked yahoos and self-righteous, gun-toting, sign-waving, Constitution-addled reopeners endangering the people I know and love and the people I don’t. So, I am proposing a COVID-19 Endangerment Tax. This is the quid quo pro: If you want to be an unmasked, store-crowding, bar-hopping whatever you are, that’s fine. But in exchange for endangering the rest of us you must select an elderly relative to keep close beside you while you wave whatever flag or sign you are waving. Let them breathe deeply of the virus-ridden air you claim is your constitutional entitlement. If that one gets sick with COVID-19, pick another, perhaps your second-oldest relative, to go breathe the hard-won sickroom air of freedom with you. You endanger us and our elderly relatives, so endanger you and yours. It will be taxing on everyone, but it seems fair to me.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Hypocritical oath
Hydroxychloroquine is a prescribed medication. It can be deadly to some. According to experts, it is not a coronavirus deterrent.
Our president brags that he is taking it. Believing a known liar, his followers are asking their doctors to prescribe it. They do.
Have those doctors taken the “hypocritical” oath? Just wondering.
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
