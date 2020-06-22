The Trump gang wants to carve up the U.S. Postal Service and serve it up to its ultra-rich pals.
I started working for the Postal Service in 1970, and the Republicans were already working to weaken and privatize our delivery system. Thank our postal unions, which have furiously fought to keep our highly effective service to the American people. Until computers came along, the mail was the cheapest and most secure method of nonverbal communication.
Today we find ourselves facing the most serious attack by the Trumpists. Due to many factors, mainly the present pandemic, the Postal Service finds itself in a serious fiscal predicament. I urge those who are interested in keeping the Postal Service alive to write to Sen. Mitch McConnell to keep it in mind when giving billions to airlines, cruise lines and large banks. His address is Washington, D.C., 20510. No street address needed. He’ll get it.
Felipe J. Roibal
Santa Fe
Support open space
I agree with Ross Lockridge (“Santa Fe County must protect open space,” Letters to the Editor, June 22). Even in this challenging time, Santa Fe County commissioners must find a way to keep this unique Mount Chal acquisition and related cleanup project on the capital projects funding list.
Karen Keeney
Cerrillos
Racism at home
A friend once asked me about my experiences with racism while I attended college in Texas. I answered that they pale in comparison with the racism some Hispanic New Mexicans have toward other Hispanics. I am referring to the ones who believe themselves to be white Spaniards and certainly not of Mexican or American Indian descent.
Many people believe a statue glorifying Juan de Oñate, a brutal conquistador, is offensive. Others ask: Why was it commissioned? The statue gives us a clue: “The names of the families who accompanied Oñate are listed on plaques below as part of the Wall of Spanish Ancestral Heritage.”
Really? So the answer is for the vainglory of the families. The descendants of these families want all the world to know they were part of savagery, appropriation and displacement.
Myrna Aviles
Santa Fe
Honest history
The historic heart of Santa Fe is the Plaza. At the center of the Plaza is an obelisk that commemorates those (white folks) who battled with “savage” Indians. This is the language of white supremacy. Battle monuments tell the victor’s story. Honest history is always more complicated. Removing monuments doesn’t erase history, it removes a smokescreen that distorts history.
Watching the murder of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street forces us to see the centuries of cruel oppression that people of African descent have lived with and died under. There is enormous work to do. A simple step is recognizing expressions of racism and not excusing them with a pathetic plaque but removing them from the heart of our community.
Our Plaza needs to be a place we celebrate without apology. We can change the story we tell about ourselves and begin to create a history of which we can be proud.
Will McDonald
Santa Fe
Beyond outrage
The pandemic has shown that something needs to be done about racism — something beyond outrage. We are long overdue to look at the legacy of slavery, inequality in housing, education, policing, wages, the Electoral College and taxes. Injustice is part of our history, but it should not be part of our future.
Jamie Dimon recently said the COVID-19 pandemic was for him a wake-up call for “a more inclusive economy.” This echoes Elizabeth Warren’s call to “level the playing field.” (How can we not succeed when it’s the woman who uses the sports analogy?)
This current crisis should make us think more critically, more broadly and more creatively about the way we do things. Let’s make sure this fall that new leadership will enable more citizens to reach their potential with an economic system and governance that is fair.
Peter Chapin
Santa Fe
Living side by side
A two-story, 45-unit public housing building? I’m not familiar with the property or the neighborhood, but past experience has proven that densely populated public housing is unsuccessful. It doesn’t work for the residents nor does it work for the neighborhood. Use the property to build one-story multiunit housing. And build these multiunit housing in various neighborhoods. My daughter lives in Sylvan Park in Nashville, and this has been very successful. All neighbors care for their property, and lower-income housing mixes well in all neighborhoods. Santa Fe needs to prioritize low-income properties. The need is essential. And everyone can live side by side.
Dina Glardon
Santa Fe
Protect our rights
I reject the suggestion that the Legislature should rescind the state’s open-carry law (“State must act on police reform, militia threat,” Our View July 18). Civil rights should not be sacrificed in times of strife and conflict. This narrow-minded idea would punish all law-abiding citizens by removing their constitutional rights.
An appropriate method to deal with the “threat of militias” would be to cite such individuals if they violate any laws. Protests, sometimes not so peaceful, are organized by communicating with other protesters using mobile telephones. Should all telephones be disallowed in public?
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Lead by sharing
Joe Biden’s choice for running mate will be seen as the most important decision of his campaign. It will set the tone for the future of the Democratic Party. To complete the image of his platform and its possibility, wouldn’t it be inspirational if Biden then added another Cabinet member each week following this initial announcement? By sharing his plan for governing our country, Biden would offer a picture of the comprehensive nature and scope of his presidency. We need a vision of leadership providing hope and transformation well beyond the pattern of self-gratification offered by President Donald Trump.
Mary Costello, Ph.D.
Tesuque
