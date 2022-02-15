Once again, the well-being of New Mexicans is apparently being held hostage by predatory lenders. Usurious lending increases poverty in the state, and only exists because our legislators have yet to demonstrate that they care more about helping New Mexicans out of ever-expanding cycles of poverty than they do about pleasing predominantly out-of-state lenders and their lobbyists. It is time for both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate to quickly do the right thing and pass House Bill 132 (with a 36 percent cap on interest) and for the governor to sign this bill. Think New Mexico has done an excellent job of keeping this issue moving forward — it is now time for the Senate and governor to step up and help New Mexico. Do not let this bill die again.
Dr. Ron Voorhees
Santa Fe
Cleaning up standards
The opinion piece (“Clean fuel standards legislation will raise cost of driving,” My View, Feb. 13) by Chet Thompson of American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers claimed that cleaning up our transportation fuels will lead to higher prices at the pump. Nothing could be further from the truth. The addition of newer, cleaner fuel choices and competition at the pump will drive down prices at the pump. Consumers finally will have the choice of gasoline or low-priced alternative fuels.
The op-ed claims the low-carbon fuel standard has raised the price of gas at the pump by 25 cents in California but gives no basis for that assertion. Research clearly shows the high cost of gasoline in California has nothing to do with a clean fuel standard. California’s higher gas prices are directly attributable to taxes (59 cents a gallon), cap and trade regulations (24 cents per gallon) and the cost of a barrel of crude. The proposed Clean Fuel Standard (Senate Bill 14) that’s up this week in the House has passed the Senate because clean fuels reduce pollution, fight climate change, and attract new investments and good-paying jobs in the transportation sector.
Graham Noyes
executive director
Low Carbon Fuels Coalition
Sacramento, Calif.
Get it done
It’s almost there. House Bill 37, the Community Energy Efficiency Development Block Grant Act, even has the support of utilities such as Public Service Company of New Mexico. This is the bill that reactivated me, that pulled me back into the frenzy of a 30-day legislative session. This year, as amended, HB 37 can become law and change lives. Why do I care? The CEED Act is a pilot program. HB 37 will build relief into thousands of households in our state through energy efficiency upgrades and local construction jobs. It proves a model we then use to bring in federal infrastructure dollars and create public-private partnerships dedicated to an energy transition that includes the working class. With only a few days left, I urge the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate to bring this bill to a vote and pass HB 37 with consensus.
Travis Kellerman
Albuquerque
Delicious reading
Wanted to give a shout-out to Marianne Sundquist, who writes the food columns on Wednesday. I’ve clipped tons of recipes from papers, Bon Appétit, etc. over the years, and so often they sound better than they taste. Not so with the recipes from The New Mexican! They are fresh, unique, easy enough to make and have an interesting fusion of flavors that highlights our chile use. And they’re always delicious. Thanks, and keep up the good work.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Teaching history
We as a society are at a point of diminishing knowledge and consciousness about the history and consequences of racial hatred.
According to the most recent study from the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents of harassment and violence rose 12 percent in 2021. The Pew Research Center reports fewer than half of U.S. adults know how many Jews died in the Holocaust or how the Nazis rose to power. Four in 10 American Jews report they have been targets of antisemitic threats in the past year (American Jewish Committee). Fewer than half of U.S. states include classes on the Holocaust. Ignorance is dangerous.
As it implements its new, inclusive social studies curriculum, we urge New Mexico to lead the way by teaching about the events of history that impact us all.
Janet Williams
president
Santa Fe NOW
