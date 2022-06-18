Leave it to New Mexico politicians to take a good idea and turn it into a way to pay back favors and lay groundwork for political graft, stabbing voters and utility ratepayers in the back in the process (“Work begins on process to select members of PRC,” June 13). I supported the constitutional amendment to go to an appointed Public Regulation Commission versus uninformed voters electing the most popular politician to make complicated decisions regarding energy, transportation and other licensure.
GOP state Sen. Greg Baca is first out of the gate, appointing Republican buddy Alonzo Baldonado, who admits to reporter Rick Ruggles, “I’m no expert on PRC matters.” Good choice, Greg. You stayed true to your party and lifted a leg on voters. It’s not a Republican malady. You can bet Democratic leaders will follow suit and choose their own washed-up politician who will return the favor.
The idea behind the appointment process was to get knowledgeable people on the PRC, not politicians. We can hope the governor won’t submit to the same temptation, but with her facing a strong candidate in November, she’s going to need all the favors she can leverage. The PRC desperately needs to be cleaned up. It’s symbolic of our state’s proud and firm 50th and 49th places in just about every terrible category in national surveys. If we keep allowing unqualified politicians to draw checks while not performing, we will continue our basement status.
Robert Trapp
Española
Shifting leadership
Regarding “SFPS Leaders shuffled amid shortage of administrators” (June 13). Parents would be wise to learn as much as they can about new teacher and administrator assignments in their children’s schools due to a “shortage.” In every school district in our country, there are teachers and administrators who go through school after school, leaving wreckage in their wake. Don’t believe it? Watch the documentary Waiting for Superman, and see how people who are ill-equipped to be running our schools keep getting hired, even promoted. And if you have school-age children, stay informed.
Jackie Camborde
Lamy
Harden it all?
Many Republicans say the answer to school shootings it to “harden the schools.” We may unfortunately have to do more of this, but then what? Harden supermarkets (Buffalo, N.Y.); nightclubs (Orlando, Fla.); hospitals (Tulsa, Okla.); movie theaters (Aurora, Colo.); streets (Philadelphia); malls (Columbia, S.C.); transit (New York City); downtowns (Sacramento, Calif.); parks (Portland, Ore.), and I guess everything and everyplace? The above cities were all sites of mass shootings just this year. Do we all need to turn our homes into bunkers? Maybe there are better solutions.
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
A home with heart
The condition of the facility at the New Mexico State Veterans Home is clearly not great (“Building a home for vets,” June 13). What is not seen is its heart and soul, the extremely hardworking and caring staff. They genuinely love “their” veterans. They know the residents and always have a kind word and smile for all. As a retired nurse, I have never seen a staff so concerned about the welfare of the residents. Nursing home work is extremely challenging and stressful. I am relieved my brother can live there, and I know he is in good hands. I am so glad this hardworking staff will get the facility their efforts deserve.
Maj. Mary McLaren, U.S. Army (retired)
Las Cruces
Bike lanes need work
A strong city bicycle network contributes greatly to community standard of living and makes for a healthy and attractive environment to live in. It reduces traffic congestion by improving traffic flow, improves sidewalk safety by leaving sidewalks for pedestrians, and improves air quality by reducing tailpipe emissions. With increasing fuel costs, bicycling offers economy and health benefits to riders.
But for bicycling to be a valid form of transportation or recreation, cities must make accommodations on the road to make cycling attractive. Protected bike lanes are a primary method for creating a safer biking environment. As Jim Bordegaray pointed out in his letter to the editor (“Debris-filled bike lanes aren’t safe,” Jun 14), bike lanes must be maintained just like any other piece of city infrastructure, or bike lanes become useless. The buildup of debris on roadsides includes not only broken glass and trash, but also grit applied in winter for road traction, weeds and shrubs growing in gutters, overhanging tree limbs, ill-placed construction barrels and crumbling asphalt on road shoulders.
We call ourselves the City Different. Let’s prove it by offering ourselves healthy alternatives to the normal urban challenges of roadway congestion.
Ralph Cole
Santa Fe