We have read with concern and alarm about efforts of Public Service Company of New Mexico and the Public Regulation Commission to avoid summer blackouts in New Mexico. Our state's most vulnerable citizens, already reeling from the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, could suffer even more if electricity availability becomes unreliable.
We don't profess to be experts on utility and regulatory matters, but we encourage the PRC and all interested parties to work closely together in a prompt manner to forge solutions to the issue. We realize that complex technical, timing, and legal issues pertaining to generating stations, all-renewable replacement portfolios, new solar facilities, global supply-chain log jams, and other factors are at play. United Way and many other organizations have worked hard to develop new and innovative ways to provide support to those of our neighbors who have faced displacement and economic deprivation during the last two years. We are hopeful that our energy regulators will move with all deliberate speed to protect our state's most vulnerable citizens.
John A. Carey, board chair
Rodney Prunty, president & CEO
United Way of Central New Mexico
Training nurses
Western Governors University agrees with the Legislature it’s time to offer change to fix the nursing shortage in New Mexico. COVID-19 has continued to highlight the shortage. To meet this demand, programs must understand the needs of potential students and look beyond traditional pipelines to recruit at all stages of their education and career. As an educational institution, WGU helps address workforce issues, adapt to changing landscapes and evolve with our students’ needs. Our College of Health professions, which received a 2021 Center of Excellence designation from the National League for Nursing, does just that by offering several national programs, including the nursing education certification program. It's not just about providing a valuable service but about empowering learners to pursue fulfilling careers and ensuring there are enough educators to teach the next generation of nursing students. WGU strives to train qualified workers and fill workforce gaps to meet local communities’ needs.
Linda Garza Battles
WGU regional vice president
Austin, Texas
Keeping score
It is outrageous that our state representatives cannot get their act together to pass a law to stop taxing social security benefits for our seniors, especially those with limited income. The argument it would reduce X number of dollars of revenue is ludicrous and misses the point entirely that this should never have been permitted to be a source of revenue for New Mexico in the first place. Please follow carefully which representatives don't support putting an immediate stop to this tax and vote accordingly when they seek reelection.
Tim Touchstone
Santa Fe
Get unstuck
Too bad the horrified American cartoon character depicted in the cartoon on Feb. 10, who had moved to Canada when Donald Trump was elected and whose car is now stuck between two Canadian Freedom trucks, didn't have enough sense to move back to the U.S. during the new administration of President Joe Biden.
G & C Veveris
Santa Fe
Focus on need
There sure is a lot of back-and-forth regarding the state taxing Social Security. Just to point it out, I believe it was enacted as a security net so an elderly person could survive. There is a big difference between someone who needs and receives a Social Security check for $800 a month and a couple who receives $5,000 and has a net worth of $5 million.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Ouch!
I just finished doing my taxes. I am a senior citizen on Social Security. I found it very interesting that I was going to get back nearly $1,000 from the state — until I added in my Social Security. My total refund from New Mexico is now $73 dollars.
Patty Catanach
Albuquerque
Show compassion
If Donald Stout, CPA ("Consider the facts on taxing Social Security," My View, Feb. 11) is correct in his calculations and middle and low-income seniors pay very little New Mexico income taxes on their benefits, great! New Mexico will not miss their tax contributions if legislators act to do the right thing and repeal the tax on Social Security benefits. As a 70-year-old with a monthly Social Security post-tax benefit of $669 who supplements income with a contract job that is an even greater tax burden, I suggest people who ridicule "getting riled up about how horrible it is that New Mexico is taxing (double taxing!) the benefits of poor seniors" "earn" a little compassion for those without a CPA's comfortable retirement income.
Stephanie Levy
Santa Fe
A big-hearted paper
I want to thank The Santa Fe New Mexican for its strong editorial ("Jan. 6, 2021: Not 'legitimate political discourse,' Our View, Feb. 8) condemning the attempted Big Steal and the issue of fake electors perpetrated by the GOP and the state Republican Party — lies that have led to violence, an undermining of belief in our national voting system, attacks on voting rights, threats to elected officials and the creation of an atmosphere of hot-tempered dissent not so different than that on the eve of the U.S. Civil War. Every day I am proud to have a forward-thinking, big-hearted, well-written and truthful newspaper such as The Santa Fe New Mexican. As a former newspaper writer and editor, I do not take this civic gift for granted.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Illegitimate discourse
"Hang Mike Pence" is "legitimate political discourse?" Breaking and entering, assaulting and causing serious injury to law enforcement officers is legitimate political discourse? What are those clowns at the Republican National Committee smoking/ingesting?
Anyone, regardless of political party or affiliation, sees right through this nonsense: This is a blatant bow to the president who allowed this to happen and now says those marauding idiots, some carrying Confederate flags and other items purposely meant to inflict bodily injury and harm are being treated unfairly. News flash: They're not.
Steve Sandoval
Santa Fe
