In a democracy, informed and educated voters choose their leaders, and their voice and vote count. In an autocracy, thug rulers pick their weak-minded voters because their voice, vote and lives don’t matter. Our democracy is on the precipice of becoming an autocracy.
Stephanie Roybal
Santa Fe
Ask Vlad
If President-elect Joe Biden wants to know about the daily security briefings perhaps he should just ask Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Stop overspending
The national debt unfairly punishes future generations. United States Congresses have overspent the federal budget by over $27 trillion as of Nov. 10, which equates to $82,386 per citizen and $218,452 per taxpayer. Quite frankly, this is obscene. The United States Congress, which includes the New Mexico delegation (Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, U.S. Rep. and Sen.-elect Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, U.S. Rep.-elect Teresa Leger Fernandez, and U.S. Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell) should vote against any new federal spending that is not matched by a tax increase to pay for it.
One can argue that there are pressing urgent needs, such as dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The federal budget has a finite amount of money each year. If the spending need exceeds this, Congress should pass a tax increase to fund the additional spending. Otherwise, future generations will inherit this debt that they didn’t vote on. This is taxation without representation. Unchecked and without accountability, the United States Congress is setting up generational warfare between the older generation, who spent irresponsibly, and the younger generation, who will be saddled with paying for their debt.
Lovick Thomas, M.D., FACR
Santa Fe
Reading the numbers
A recent story (“Report shows economic impact of short-term rentals as council considers new restrictions,” Nov. 10) stated “industry advocates released research Monday showing vacation rentals had a $228 million economic impact in Santa Fe last year.”
As a certified professional accountant for over 30 years, I know how easily numbers can be manipulated to advocate for one view or another.
For me, this statement raises more questions than it answers. Would tourists have spent the same or more if some of them had stayed in other forms of lodging? What is the economic impact of a full-time resident living in one of the current short-term rentals? Is the economic pie actually increased by better regulating short-term rentals? What is certain is that long-term residents’ quality of life and housing affordability would be increased by these changes. Just look at a recent study in Taos, which led that city to revise its regulations to reduce permits and favor local owners. Please, Santa Fe city councilors, vote yes on proposed changes to short-term rental rules.
Brian Braa
Santa Fe
No to extradition
I am writing to express my dismay about the U.S. efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. President Donald Trump’s dislike for members of the press is no secret. But it is far more disturbing that our government is trying to extradite a journalist, especially after the Obama administration decided that doing so would create a dangerous anti-free press precedent. In the extradition hearing, witnesses testified that WikiLeaks used the same methods as other investigative journalists and published the same information as other outlets. Experts noted that the case is politically motivated.
It is clear that Trump has always been willing to do anything to control the media. Punishing Assange for standard journalistic practices would set a dangerous precedent and allow Trump (or another president) to destroy the free press as we know it. There is still time to do the right thing: drop the charges against Assange.
Chris Jones
Santa Fe
Gem of a guy
I was so sorry to hear last week of former New Mexican editor Rob Dean’s passing, so many months after he left us. He was an acquaintance of mine back in our Montana days 40 years ago — he at Bozeman and I at Missoula. The day I signed on my house here in Santa Fe two years ago, I walked around the corner and went into a gallery just off the Plaza that Rob was “sitting” for the day. We became reacquainted in this charming manner. He gave me a brief history of The New Mexican and offered me a generous welcome to the City Different. What a gem of a guy.
Thomas Dodge
Santa Fe
