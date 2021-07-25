I understand giving clean needles to addicts has a purpose. The theory behind the purpose is to stop the spread of disease. What good does this theory hold if the dirty needles are being left in city parks and business parking lots for children to step on?
We, as a state, need to have a program where addicts can turn in used needles in order to get a clean one — a one-for-one exchange. Passing out needles like candy is not stopping the spread of disease; it may be slowing the spread among addicts, but children and the innocent are exposed without a choice in the matter. Clean up Santa Fe so our children can know what it’s like to run barefoot in a park.
Sara Maul
Santa Fe
Open La Farge
I am a resident of the midtown area of Santa Fe. The La Farge Branch Library has been my neighborhood library. It was not reopened when the Southside Branch Library and the Main Library downtown were. The answer is always staffing issues. I have been to the Southside Branch several times. Hardly anyone is there but lots of staff. Perhaps it is time to reconsider placement of staff and reopen a popular location.
Charlotte Welch
Santa Fe
Call your leaders
The year 2020 brought on a number of challenges as the pandemic changed our way of life and how we see issues of race, climate change and poverty. As a young New Mexican woman, I found myself overwhelmed, wanting to take action but not knowing how. Before the summer of 2021, I found the Borgen Project, an organization that works to combat global poverty at the political level by advancing policies and programs that improve living conditions for those living on less than $1 per day. I discovered how much power I have as a constituent of New Mexico. By calling my congressional leaders, Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, I can convey how important poverty reduction bills are for transforming the lives of millions of people who can’t advocate for themselves.
I call on all of New Mexico’s youth to call our leaders and voice their concerns.
Gisela Fatima Gutierrez
Santa Fe
Every drop counts
This is in response to Daniel Werwath’s comments in The Santa Fe New Mexican’s July 23 section “eVoices,” or Views from the web. In part, I agree with a few of his comments relating to where our water is going. For example, surface water evaporation is a major factor impacting our water supply, (but we can’t control it and it is being accelerated by the drought). I also agree that domestic water consumption accounts for a very small fraction of water used in New Mexico (but, we can control it).
I find it interesting that Werwath doesn’t mention where the bulk of where our water is going; it is disappearing because of the megadrought that is here to stay for decades. Development, landscaping, golf courses and other sources of domestic water consumption are measured in fractions of the city’s total water consumption. However, fractions add up and are critical to preserving enough water to support our community.
Catherine Martinez
Santa Fe
Plaza unification
I happened upon Mayor Alan Webber at the JW Windsor coffee house Friday morning unexpectedly. The mayor and police department were hosting a get-together for citizens to meet and greet. The mayor and I touched upon a number of subjects, but one stood out. That was the symbol of our Plaza to restore unity out of the wonderful diversity of our town.
The CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process needs a chance to succeed, and the mayor is dedicated to that end. One town, many faces. A celebration of life acknowledging the contributions of all cultures throughout our history while unifying us in our higher purpose and ideals.
Mitch Mandich
Tesuque
Watch out
Limiting female citizens’ hard-won reproductive and choice rights; attacking the hard-won voting rights of women and vulnerable citizens such as the working poor, elderly and long-time discriminated; encouraging the display of weaponry to intimidate peaceful, fellow citizens; strong-arming one group’s religious philosophy to tamp down on the freedom of others: Afghanistan? Try Texas, try the Lone Star Taliban running the state next to New Mexico.
And yes, New Mexicans and Democrats across this country need to take heed in watching how the anti-Democratic Republican party is taking root in Texas. Everywhere I see the white Texas plates here in Santa Fe and I worry — is Northern New Mexico the equivalent of Pakistan’s Swat Valley for Texas Republicans with an eye to carry racist, sexist politics and values into this progressive corner of the Land of Enchantment?
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
