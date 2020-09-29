In August, my husband and I requested absentee ballots online from the Santa Fe County Clerk's office. On Sept. 1, we each received replies: "This email confirms you have successfully requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election to be held 11/3/2020."
On Sept. 18, each of us received, via snail mail: "Official Election Mail Authorized by the U.S. Postal Service" applications for absentee ballots — with instructions that, "You may choose to compete this form online at NMVote.org," which we had already done successfully. Calling the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office, I learned: “A third party sends those mailbox applications to be sure everyone gets a chance to request an absentee ballot." Apparently legitimate, such duplications add to the current election confusion. But if you apply for an absentee ballot online — and receive confirmation from the County Clerk’s Office — you will get your ballot. You can ignore subsequent mailed applications.
Susan Haynes
Santa Fe
A little worried
I’m a little worried about this absentee voting. I got the application in the mail and filled it out, mailed it in. Then I got a second one but decided it was just a fail-safe move and I better not send in two applications, afraid I might be thrown out for trying to vote twice. I’d rather vote at the polls. I’d rather vote on Election Day. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Like going to Aunt Lillian's on Christmas or never ever getting to use the word "hate" because you have no idea what it means.
Kimberly MacLoud
Santa Fe
About that debate
What an appalling and out-of-control event. My suggestion: During the dedicated time that one candidate is speaking, mute the microphone of the other candidate.
Sidney Redner
Santa Fe
Choose leadership
We are living in an unprecedented, unsettling time. While we don't know when we will emerge from this pandemic, we do know that we need strong leadership to do so. That's why I am supporting Sen. Liz Stefanics for state Senate, District 39. Stefanics has worked hard on our behalf to expand access to health care and to ensure more equitable treatment by insurance companies — and she knows how much more work there is to do. She cares about our small businesses and was proud to support the recent Small Business Recovery Act to help those small businesses impacted by the pandemic. She knows that small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and with her leadership, I know we'll be able to revitalize our economy. Please join me in supporting a true leader, and vote for Sen. Liz Stefanics for state Senate, District 39.
Kathryn Brooks
Santa Fe
Unhinged over masks
I was in Trader Joe’s parking lot walking my cart back to the store. A man with a child on his shoulders approached me and started to violently scream at me because I was wearing a mask. He screamed that I was making a political statement. It was terrifying for me as it must have been for the child, who looked about 3. The country has mourned more than 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 — my brother among them. Mask-wearing is a health statement, not a political statement. Being attacked in a Trader Joe’s parking lot just returning a shopping cart and wearing a mask is as tragic a statement of our society as I can imagine. These same people who support open-carry gun rights are more than willing to take away your right to protect your health.
Marc Gold
Santa Fe
Back in the day
The GOP has become the anti-woman party, especially with regard to abortion. Interestingly, during the 18th and early 19th centuries, abortion of early pregnancy was legal under common law. Abortions were illegal only after "quickening," the point at which a pregnant woman could feel the movements of the fetus (approximately the fourth month of pregnancy).
Greg Lennes
Las Cruces
What we need
A guide to voters when weighing qualities to look for in a president:
Grandiose sense of self-importance.
Lives in a fantasy world that supports his or her delusions of grandeur.
Needs constant praise and admiration.
Sense of entitlement.
Exploits others without guilt or shame.
Frequently demeans, intimidates, bullies or belittles others.
Edward M. Jones
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.