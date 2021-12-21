The radical right-wing, the anti-science, anti-vaxxer, anti-immigrant crowd, the religious extremists, the promoters of violence and hatred,
The lemming-like adorers of former President Donald Trump the Grifter have, somehow, pirated the respectable mantle of "conservatives." They are not. They are the farthest thing from conservative and, as importantly, the farthest thing from "patriotic."
Dwight Eisenhower was a conservative. President George H.W. Bush was a conservative. Even President Ronald Regan, in his own not-terribly-bright, closet-racist way, was a conservative.
Ted Cruz, (to use one example and to save space here) is the exemplar of what is not a conservative. I beseech all the media to stop applying that label to the fringe elements well on their way to bringing this country down. When you apply that name to people interested only in grabbing and maintaining power as well as to their misinformed, misguided, easily-manipulated followers, you give them massive unjustified credibility.
Responsible reporting, responsible news coverage requires accuracy.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Don't be fooled by 'blue' hydrogen
The "My View" published in the Dec. 19 issue (“With hydrogen, ‘clean’ should be colorblind”) is greenwashing at its worst. So-called blue hydrogen is just gray hydrogen with carbon capture, an unproven technology at utility scale. Even if 100 percent of its carbon could be captured and stored forever, blue hydrogen has a greenhouse gas footprint — 20 percent greater than just burning natural gas. Life cycle analyses have been done on green and blue hydrogen. Search for “How green is blue hydrogen?” to find a peer-reviewed study. Libertad Power’s actual work is in San Juan County where there is very little water but a lot of methane. "Blue hydrogen" is a last-gasp attempt to make money from fossil fuels.
David Howard
Española
Nation of marginalized
America may have been intended as a maverick haven but has shifted into a nation of marginalized demographics, with older Americans as part of this ongoing and unfortunate condition.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Losing Harrell House is a huge blow
Ho-Ho-Ho — it’s really not a very Merry Christmas for a family-owned business and Santa Fe Treasure called “Harrell House Bug Museum.” After only six months at their new Santa Fe Place location, they have been rudely and unexpectedly asked to leave by "management" in order to bring in a big box Conn's rental store to take their space.
Santa Fe Place and Conn’s win the “Scrooge Award” this year by giving Harrell House only until Jan 3, 2022, to move out. In my opinion, bringing in a predatory “loan shark-like” company and eliminating Harrell's amazing educational adventure museum, not only for children and adults but also for visiting school groups, is unconscionable. You can call the manager of Santa Fe Place to voice your opinion. I did.
Wake up Santa Fe Place — you seem heartless, and this is our cherished Santa Fe — please respect our city and its families who have, for years, enjoyed the special hands-on Bug Museum and the personal knowledge of the owner, Wade Harrell. He and his employees have extensive knowledge of insects, reptiles and nature and have been so willing to share this precious information with our community.
Here’s one more lump of coal Santa Fe Place put into a stocking. They are also removing a longtime Santa Fe institution, The Traveler’s Market.
This wonderful store is like a small Chicago Field Museum with artifacts and gifts from around the world. Just another heartless corporate business decision for the holidays. Bah humbug!
Terran Lovewave
Santa Fe
