The president seems to be bent on using his unmarked police to provoke the violence required to allow him to declare martial law, so that he can suspend elections until “order is restored.” Let us not be the state that gives him the excuse.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Design of interest
Thank you, Eslee Kessler, for the suggestion of a fountain on the Plaza (“Taking advantage,” Letters to the Editor,” July 17). I feel it should be a design that is both interesting with or without water. Perhaps a Zia symbol.
Linda Strong
Lamy
Responsible at last
To those of you who boldly exercise your right as free Americans to flout medical advice and the laws of nature by refusing to wear a mask or observe social distancing, I have a proposal. Instead of a fine for disobeying society’s compact, your citation would be entered into a database, like a DWI, which would be made available to hospital admitting desks around the country. Should this COVID-19 “hoax” somehow leave you in need of care, you would be given the news that the bed you seek is unfortunately being held for those who’ve done their best to avoid it. You would be given the chance to truly be responsible for your own actions, and the rest of us would be free of the obligation to pay for them.
Steve Shaw
Santa Fe
Artful images
Thank you for the photo of fishing on the Río Pueblo de Picuris (“Testing the waters,” July 18) by Luis Sánchez Saturno. His images remind me of the work of Winslow Homer, often approaching the level of art. Keep up the great work.
The Rev. Gary Kowalski
Santa Fe
Hold them back
As a classroom volunteer in two rural elementary schools in two different New Mexico school districts for the past 12 years, I have a suggestion as we begin the school year, likely with online learning. I write this as a community observer, not as a school staff member. If you have been exposed to elementary school students and their learning curve, you see that it takes the professionalism of our great teachers to get students back on track every Monday morning, to say nothing of holiday and other mandated schedule breaks.
Our kids lost a semester of classroom learning this past year and now will miss one half or possibly a full semester of classroom exposure this school year — possibly more. It could take year after year of remedial work before these students get back on the prescribed and expected learning track. I would love to see all of the elementary school kids in New Mexico repeat last year’s class, no matter what grade level. There would be no stigma of being “retained, held back or having to repeat.”
If we do this for our kids, they will all become better students in the years ahead. We owe it to these wonderful young minds.
Dennis Parker
Pecos
Greatness defined
What made America great? In part, it was a culture that revered certain personal character traits. One was fortitude. Today the word seems quaint — not part of our current vocabulary or mindset.
What is fortitude? Emotion moderated by reason. Courage in the face of danger. The willingness to endure hardship in pursuit of a greater good. The fortitude of ordinary Americans built this nation. Along with a clear understanding of freedom — that every right involves an equally powerful responsibility. Want to make America great again? Let’s resurrect the quality of fortitude and admire it in men, women and children.
For now that means: Endure the temporary discomfort of wearing a mask. Take responsibility for our own health. Embrace the personal, short-term sacrifices that lead to long-term health, safety and prosperity. If we can do this, we can protect our community and save our country.
Deborah Elizabeth Boldt
Santa Fe
Vote for the future
The invasion of Portland, Ore., by federal troops in combat gear and with no identification either of their agency or their names, uninvited and unwelcome (“Oregon mayor to Trump: Get your ‘troops’ out,” July 18), is an upsetting harbinger of further lawless federal violence against legitimate protest and dissent. The snatching of individuals off the street by unidentified federal agents is what one expects of a violent dictatorship. Was this a rehearsal for an agenda of federal violence against citizens and the rule of law? Will these troops be used as an armed instrument of subversion to help President Donald Trump’s reelection?
For the sake of our children, we had better all vote, even at the risk of our lives.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Misdirected blame
The front page of the Sunday paper showed a photo of a server at the Cowgirl restaurant who is out of work because “the governor reimposed a ban on indoor restaurant service.” Actually, the server is out of work because the COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico were rising in a troubling way because New Mexicans are not doing what they need to be doing. This is not the governor’s fault. The governor is trying to save lives and keep New Mexicans safe. I would also note that the Cowgirl recently closed temporarily due to an infected employee. It seems like the governor’s order did make sense. It is everyone’s responsibility to get New Mexico and Santa Fe back on track. Don’t shoot the messenger.
Jean McCray
Santa Fe
What’s their plan?
In one headline I see officials gripe about the pandemic rate increasing in New Mexico. In another headline, “Lawmakers ask gov. to explain pandemic spending.” So if the governor does too little, they gripe; if she does too much, they gripe. Nag, nag, nag. I’d like to see the officials suggest what they think is just right. And take responsibility for saying so.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Way back
For years I have listened to Republicans say they wanted to take our country back. I have always wondered how far they had in mind. It just occurred to me that they have taken the federal government back to 1918. We have an out-of-control pandemic, dysfunctional federal government and a hard-pressed working and middle class. At the same time, the rich are getting richer by the day. Just like 1918. Looks like the Republicans won.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Not the time
I read in the July 17 newspaper that the city’s communication director is no longer employed and that the city plans to advertise the position soon. Maybe now is not the time. I cannot recall ever reading anything from Lilia Chacon, the former director. Perhaps I missed it. All the information that the city chooses to release that I have seen, Mayor Alan Webber is the usual spokesperson. Maybe he can do both jobs. I attempted to find the communication director’s salary. It was listed as $35.63 an hour. Multiply by 2,080 (standard work-year hours), and the annual salary is $74,110. The city could apply that to the deficit.
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
