The culverts on West Alameda were damaged in mid-March; the closure of West Alameda road has caused huge traffic issues on Agua Fría and Cerrillos roads, as well as for the residents along the road. The City's original promise was that the culverts would be repaired, the road would be revamped and — even! — a sidewalk (!!) would be created. It does seem that work has finally started on the culverts yet not one pick-axe or mechanical digger has appeared to even start the promised sidewalk, or even materials, equipment, teams, etc., to start revamping the road itself, as promised. Conclusion: the culverts will, eventually, be repaired but little else will be done. That promised sidewalk is a dire necessity. The deadlines keep sliding. The City is still suffering. I-95 in Pennsylvania comes to mind.
Talia Prado
Santa Fe
Sensible
I often disagree with The Santa Fe New Mexican but your editorial on Fiesta Court visits to schools was sensible ("Last-minute Fiesta School battle? So unnecessary," Our View, Aug. 27). First the destruction of the obelisk on the Plaza and now some people want to cancel the Fiesta de Santa Fe. I understand that you want people to be reasonable but it is your people, Democrats, who are trying to destroy everything.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
It is our fault
The recent response ("Not our fault," Letters to the Editor, Aug. 28) to George Sharpe’s piece (“Don’t like fossil fuels? Then stop using them,” My View, Aug. 23) misses the point. We, as consumers, are in fact mainly responsible for the climate issues. We waste billions of gallons of fuel each year by speeding (a billion gallons of gasoline generates roughly 10 million tons of greenhouse gas). We do a poor job of ride sharing to work. We would complain vigorously if gasoline taxes were as high as other countries (to encourage the use of smaller, more fuel efficient vehicles). And we refuse to accept that nuclear generated power is as clean and safe as wind, solar, and hydro provided power (Google ‘Our World In Data’). Corporations don’t produce things unless we use them. We may not have choices in everything in our lives, but we certainly have enough to make a difference.
John Daly
Santa Fe
Duty to obey
Former President Trump's attorney was quoted recently in arguing against a March 2024 trial date saying, "No man is above the law and no man is below it." He borrowed these words from Theodore Roosevelt, but his quote is incomplete. Here's the full sentence,"No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man's permission when we ask him to obey it."
According to my reading of the Constitution, his client's duty was clearly to obey the law. Before long, we'll see if a jury agrees.
Broc Stenman
Santa Fe/Palm Springs, Calif.
The right message
The news over the internet, TV and the radio is pretty depressing no mater what service you are listening to. Creating a monument in our Plaza that is collaborative between different cultures would send BIG signals to those who practice fascism across our country. We practice tolerance and sustainability Here.
Jay Dillon
Santa Fe
Yes, apartments
In her letter ("No to apartments, Letters to the Editor," Aug. 30) stating a case against turning the outlet mall into apartments, Susan Arones referenced several shortcomings to the presence of apartments. Those arguments cover food, entertainment and shopping but interestingly enough failed to mentioned our ongoing water shortage. Retail would, for the most part, put less demand on water with the exception of the taproom. Every gallon of beer takes 10 gallons of water to make. So taproom or apartments? I would have to go with (subsidized) apartments for the people who staff all of the retail, entertainment and eating venues that already exist.
Phillip Kehoe
Santa Fe
Let's walk
The hot weather has broken, and now is a great time to get outside and take a walk. Come join us. Vamonos: Santa Fe Walks finishes up its season with five walks per month in September and October, and we are also hosting two more in November to make up for the ones we had to postpone in July when it was so hot. Most of the walks happen after work and last an hour on ADA trails, and there are four that are on Saturday mornings on dirt trails that last two hours. We are heading into beautiful fall weather, so let's enjoy a walk together. Check out the schedule at sfct.org/vamonos. We hope to see you soon!
Sarah Noss
executive director
Santa Fe Conservation Trust
Santa Fe
Lost opportunity
As a resident and community member, I eagerly attended the school board’s special meeting to discuss the pending resolution to end Fiesta Council presentations in Santa Fe Public Schools. I applaud the school board’s effort and patience in listening to many voices, many quite hostile to their direction. The meeting was largely attended by Hispanic community members who felt strongly that ending the Fiesta Council presentations would result in a loss of history and culture and a lessened experience for students. Three Indigenous community members spoke out against the Fiesta Council presentations. They explained that these presentations feel like a celebration of their oppression and the violence they endure.
As an attendee, I did not feel any respect or sense of cultural unity from the crowd listening to Indigenous folks expressing their support of the school board’s resolution. I am saddened by the school board’s decision to call back both their original resolution and the compromise. I would like to think that the school board’s resolution could have inspired the Fiesta Council to review the past and work with educators and Indigenous leaders to present a more balanced and all-inclusive view of our history going forward.