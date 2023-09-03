The culverts on West Alameda were damaged in mid-March; the closure of West Alameda road has caused huge traffic issues on Agua Fría and Cerrillos roads, as well as for the residents along the road. The City's original promise was that the culverts would be repaired, the road would be revamped and — even! — a sidewalk (!!) would be created. It does seem that work has finally started on the culverts yet not one pick-axe or mechanical digger has appeared to even start the promised sidewalk, or even materials, equipment, teams, etc., to start revamping the road itself, as promised. Conclusion: the culverts will, eventually, be repaired but little else will be done. That promised sidewalk is a dire necessity. The deadlines keep sliding. The City is still suffering. I-95 in Pennsylvania comes to mind.

Talia Prado

Santa Fe

Recommended for you