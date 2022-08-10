I have been following the series on alcoholism published in The New Mexican. New Mexico In Depth, which produced the articles, should be commended for drawing attention to such a serious issue. It severely impacts the lives of thousands of New Mexicans. However, I was disturbed by one of Ted Alcorn’s articles (“Finding help for alcohol addiction proves difficult,” Aug. 7) that focused on the lack of available resources for treating the alcoholic who still suffers. I am baffled by his failure to mention a resource that for decades has proven to be the best help for many alcoholics — Alcoholics Anonymous! In Santa Fe alone, there are literally hundreds of AA meetings online and in-person. AA is free. In addition, there are thousands of recovering alcoholics locally willing to share their experience, strength and hope to those who are seeking help.

Natalie Cunningham

Santa Fe

Popular in the Community