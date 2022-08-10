I have been following the series on alcoholism published in The New Mexican. New Mexico In Depth, which produced the articles, should be commended for drawing attention to such a serious issue. It severely impacts the lives of thousands of New Mexicans. However, I was disturbed by one of Ted Alcorn’s articles (“Finding help for alcohol addiction proves difficult,” Aug. 7) that focused on the lack of available resources for treating the alcoholic who still suffers. I am baffled by his failure to mention a resource that for decades has proven to be the best help for many alcoholics — Alcoholics Anonymous! In Santa Fe alone, there are literally hundreds of AA meetings online and in-person. AA is free. In addition, there are thousands of recovering alcoholics locally willing to share their experience, strength and hope to those who are seeking help.
Natalie Cunningham
Santa Fe
Continued support
In the wake of the terrible atrocities committed against Muslims in our neighboring city of Albuquerque, we of the Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP wish to extend our condolences to the Albuquerque Muslim community, and our continuing support for the Muslim community here in our city. Bigotry and hatred are ever-present forces, and we will continue our ongoing work against all racist attitudes and horrific actions against anyone, regardless of race or religion.
Louis Levin, Ph.D.
president, Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP
Horse harm
Regarding the article (“Rules lacking at Georgia horse track,” Aug. 6): Perhaps the neighbors aren’t complaining because of a bias against Latinos. They’re probably complaining because of the way the horses are treated from doping, beating and systematic killing. Look at the two pictures: The men look happy, the horses look miserable. Hope this doesn’t come to New Mexico.
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Get the right permit
The Hacienda Doña Andrea has been allowed to operate special events, including weddings of up to 180 people, for over a decade now, with an incorrect well permit. Single household domestic permits, such as the Hacienda has, do not require a meter installation. The correct permit the Hacienda should have filed back in 1999 to the Office of the State Engineer is a domestic/commercial permit, which does require metering. This did not happen. Hacienda has serviced major events with a domestic water well — appalling our neighborhood. This was reported to the county and the state engineer on March 11. To date, nothing has been done about it that we neighbors know about. No water meter readings reported for more than a decade now. Does anyone care? Help!