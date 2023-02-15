As a frequent visitor to Santa Fe, I’ve been following with interest the discussion of using the ice rink as an indoor soccer field at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. My family visits my mother and my brother’s family in Santa Fe once or twice a year. Ice skating at Chavez Center is always a highlight of our trip, and for good reason. When my daughters were little, my mother arranged for a private lesson for them with Coach Lisa at one of the public skate sessions. That one lesson ignited a lifelong love for skating.

Those weekends in the winter when the rink would be closed for the soccer games are among the busiest for the skating community. Whether it’s hosting games or team hockey practice, figure skaters training for the competition season or simply recreational skaters coming to try out a favorite winter sport, it’s an important time for skaters. To take this away seems ludicrous and detrimental to the many people who use the rink. I would love to see an addition to the Chavez Center that would house a permanent indoor soccer field. This way, the facilities available to the residents of Santa Fe would be expanded rather than restricted. And I would welcome the chance to come cheer on the soccer team on a future visit.

Jessica Harlan