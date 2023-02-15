As a frequent visitor to Santa Fe, I’ve been following with interest the discussion of using the ice rink as an indoor soccer field at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. My family visits my mother and my brother’s family in Santa Fe once or twice a year. Ice skating at Chavez Center is always a highlight of our trip, and for good reason. When my daughters were little, my mother arranged for a private lesson for them with Coach Lisa at one of the public skate sessions. That one lesson ignited a lifelong love for skating.
Those weekends in the winter when the rink would be closed for the soccer games are among the busiest for the skating community. Whether it’s hosting games or team hockey practice, figure skaters training for the competition season or simply recreational skaters coming to try out a favorite winter sport, it’s an important time for skaters. To take this away seems ludicrous and detrimental to the many people who use the rink. I would love to see an addition to the Chavez Center that would house a permanent indoor soccer field. This way, the facilities available to the residents of Santa Fe would be expanded rather than restricted. And I would welcome the chance to come cheer on the soccer team on a future visit.
Jessica Harlan
Atlanta
Open it up
Open primaries or semi-open primaries are available in a majority of states, including our neighbors, Texas and Colorado. The current bill for semi-open primaries before the Legislature reduces the burden on county clerks and election officials. It does nothing to change how politicians campaign, raise or spend money. Under the current law, an independent voter (decline to state) can register as a major party member, vote in the primary, then change their registration back the next day. Allowing voters access to a party's ballot without re-registering would reduce the administrative burden on election officials and make it easier for independent voters to have a say in which candidates run in the main election. I hope this year the Legislature will see its way clear to pass this law.
Nancy Murphy
Santa Fe
Important differences
As a transplant from Texas, I was very interested in Milan Simonich's article about a move in the Legislature to allow voting without party affiliation ("An idealist takes another swing at closed primaries," Ringside Seat, Feb. 13). That was just one of the big differences from life in Texas.
The other discussion in the Roundhouse (complained about already on Nextdoor) is to require annual car inspections. As someone who tends to drive a vehicle until it is too expensive to repair anymore, I was relieved and reassured after getting my car inspected in Texas, only to move here and find only emissions inspections in Albuquerque and nothing here in Santa Fe. The most important difference I have found in New Mexico is that it isn't flat. Even driving in what passes for rush-hour traffic here, a weary driver can look up over the buildings bordering the streets and get a glimpse of the beautiful New Mexico landscape.
Doug Potter
Santa Fe
Questions for housing
In the flier inserted into the newspaper a few weeks back was a report from the city of Santa Fe: the year in review 2022. It states the city approved 3,554 total housing units, including 185 affordable units. My questions: How big and at what cost will the affordable units be? Why not make it 3,369 affordable units and only 185 fancy, high-priced ones? What will the fancy ones sell for?
Seems like there already are a large number of high-priced homes in Santa Fe. How about catering to the ordinary citizen, and helping those people who drive to Santa Fe every day for work to find affordable places to rent and own? When will the City Council enact safety legislation so seniors do not experience rent increases? I hope a reporter is inspired to tackle these questions.