Kudos to The New Mexican for its coverage about the increasing threats from hate groups around the election, (“Report: Militia threat places N.M. at risk for election," Oct. 31).
But count me among those who question describing these individuals as “militia.” The word goes back to colonial times, when communities engaged the assistance of citizens to defend family, property and individual rights from outside threats, including the central government. Those who assault peaceful protestors are not militia. Those who block public transportation corridors are not militia. Those who threaten elected officials and others for doing a job or exercising their free speech rights are not militia.
Militias came together to defend individual rights, not trample them.
Make no mistake, words matter: The media should start describing these hate-mongering aggressors as what they are: domestic terrorists.
Bruce Krasnow
Santa Fe
No need for holiday
Election Day should not be a national holiday ("Make Election Day a national holiday," My View, Nov. 1). I realize that the young person who suggested that is thinking that it would motivate first-time voters, but she hasn't really thought it through. For one thing, here in New Mexico we have excellent early voting and good access to mail-in ballots. So there's no need for a guaranteed day off to vote. Oh, and a significant number of people do shift work of some kind. They work weekends and holidays. A new national holiday would not give them the day off. Let's just keep our system, and encourage the states that don't do early voting and make getting a mail-in ballot very difficult to change their ways.
Sheila Hartney
Santa Fe
Mob rule?
I thought I would share this quote from a friend's blog: "It is easy for the mob to forget (if they ever knew) that history is not changed by smashing a signpost of history." - Wilbur Norman
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Better movies
Milan Simonich’s recent top 10 picks for movies about politics was quite off the mark ("Ten movies to help you through this mean election," Ringside Seat, Oct. 31). Yes, it’s a subjective list, and his list, but some films he touts weren’t even very good movies. Here’s what he missed: The Farmer’s Daughter, 1947 (Loretta Young won an Oscar as the Swedish American farm girl who is sucked into politics); Speechless, 1994 (shot mostly in New Mexico with Geena Davis and Michael Keaton who are opposite-party campaign workers during a New Mexico senatorial race); Seven Days in May, 1964 (Kirk Douglas, Burt Lancaster and Frederick March in a riveting Cold War-era drama about attempts by the military to effectuate a coup to oust a “weak” president); and Swing Vote, 2008 (shot in New Mexico with Kevin Costner, Kelsey Grammer as the incumbent Republican president, Dennis Hopper as his Vermont Democratic opponent, George Lopez, Nathan Lane, and Stanley Tucci). The Bataan Building doubled for the White House.
Willie Brown
Santa Fe
Worth subscribing
Robert Nott's reporting and writing for The New Mexican is always outstanding. His local news reporting is always informative, clear, and concise. Robert's human interest articles such as his recent pieces on ghost towns of New Mexico and the first COVID-19 death in Santa Fe are must-read stories.
Writing like this makes being a longtime subscriber worthwhile.
Gene Butler
Santa Fe
Doesn't add up
I have been thinking about one political party’s need to feel that it can only win a general election using voter suppression techniques. Rather than examine closely held beliefs and ideologies with an eye to questioning assumptions about how the world works, party members have taken the “easy” way out. This is not a game show. This is our life as a nation and a people. So again, what is wrong with this picture and, by extension, what is wrong with the Republican Party?
Susan Craig
Santa Fe
