I rode my bike past the parent pickup line at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School recently. Just about every car in the very long line was idling with the windows up, running the air conditioner, no doubt.
It was a hot, 82-degree day — not life-threatening. What really felt life-threatening was the tremendous warmth pouring off of each vehicle, especially the larger ones. How can we deny the tragic irony of parents fueling climate change to keep themselves and their children cool in the summer?
There are mandatory idling bans in other cities. We could park, put up sunshades and wait for our children under a tree. What’s wrong with the public school bus or the city bus for older kids? If our children grow up, will they charge us for crimes against humanity? Many governments and corporations claim individual actions are ineffectual. Don’t buy it. Don’t be idle.
Nodiah Brent
Santa Fe
A mission failed
Our withdrawal from Afghanistan should not be compared to Saigon because it is far worse. Years of sacrifices by our troops will be negated as those who aided the Americans are tortured and executed. What grand prize did we really expect from all this heartache? Osama bin Laden is dead and has been for a decade. Our “mission” to break up al-Qaida ended long ago, and we never asked our leaders to clearly define what “winning” in Afghanistan meant.
This is the end of aid to the Afghans, especially the women, who crave freedom to simply live and be educated without fear. I was born in 1968 and lived the American lie, believing my country stood for freedom from oppression. We do not. We are a divided and irresolute nation whose majority will stream the latest Netflix video tonight after a dinner that would feed most people for a week.
We will leave the Afghans to a brutal future under Taliban rule and forget promises of protection made less than 20 years ago. We can’t claim that we as Americans have no control over our government, and thus shirk our responsibility for this fiasco. It is uncomfortable to be wrong and to realize that each of us has been a part of this pretense of “winning” in Afghanistan. This is not Joe Biden’s defeat; it is our defeat. The truth is that we value our comfort over our neighbors’ struggles.
Our enemies will be empowered and emboldened by the chaos, and we will be too busy watching YouTube to notice.
Ellen Walton
Los Alamos
Disaster looming?
What would you do if you discovered your next-door neighbor was cooking meth? Well, The New Mexican has reported our Breaking Bad neighbor to the north, Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been doing worse.
LANL has announced it has found potent waste so sensitive that if touched, the concoction might explode (“Report: Some nuclear waste too volatile to be moved,” Aug. 3). I remember Syria’s “barrel bombs” and think now the lab has its own — only its are radioactive. Imagine if just one exploded — it’s essentially a mini-Chernobyl.
What to do? Get online and push our officials to act, support LANL accountability groups and research personal preparedness — just in case.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Expensive developments
It’s outrageous that developers and contractors are coming here from out of state and building anything they want without regard for the water situation. The homes and apartments they build are for the rich and very expensive. Nothing affordable for the middle class, disabled, elderly or our military veterans who come home injured and sick from the wars they fight for this country.
Seems to me that the mayor and city councilors welcome the developers with open arms, to do as they please. Anyway, I think Santa Fe is becoming the Beverly Hills of New Mexico.
Joe H. Gurule
Santa Fe
