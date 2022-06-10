I disagree with a recent piece about rural hospital mergers on several counts ("Rural hospitals can combine resources to survive," My View, June 8). The author suggests the Federal Trade Commission should not oppose hospital mergers because combining "two or more nearby facilities" that are in financial trouble will result in better care, new investment in advanced medical technology, electronic records systems and expanding specialty care and facilities. This is magical thinking. Mergers are usually not “two or more nearby facilities.” Most mergers are a large hospital chain acquiring a rural hospital. The next thing that usually happens is closure of expensive-to-provide services such as the emergency room and obstetrics, with staffing changes to reduce average employee cost. Specialists do not flock to the rural hospitals for lack of demand. Rural hospitals do face unique challenges that need to be addressed so care is accessible, but encouraging their acquisition by large chains is not the solution.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
A swift, tough response
Bill Swift's apology for Putin ("War in Ukraine needs diplomatic history," My View, June 8) distorts history. He presents Kennedy as engaging in calm negotiation, with no mention that Kennedy avoided Armageddon by threatening Armageddon: "It shall be the policy of this Nation to regard any nuclear missile launched from Cuba against any nation in the Western Hemisphere as an attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, requiring a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union." From Kennedy's address to the nation, October 22, 1962
Bill Mathews
Santa Fe
A solar array future
The benefits of having sunlight produced power are many, but current planning for sources during the night and cloudy days needs serious attention ("Kit Carson's solar array signals bright energy future," Our View, June 8). As with wind power programs, there are significant longer-range problems with disposal and clean up of the unattractive junk that will be left on huge portions of the country once these technologies become obsolete. Thirty years from now, this effort may be viewed with less enthusiasm as we look for a responsible party to clean up the mess.
Bill Heckel
Santa Fe
Preserve the entrance
I agree completely with Marlene Simon's perspective ("Don't let development change entrance of Santa Fe," My View June 5). I oppose the development being proposed in the Sol y Lomas community. The developer is proposing too many homes that will tax water resources. In addition, this area is an entryway to Santa Fe; the proposal would present visitors with urban sprawl, not a good first impression for Santa Fe (although that is what people currently see when they approach the city from Albuquerque). Like the author, I will be closely watching as city officials and staff make decisions regarding this proposal.
Pamela Harper
Santa Fe
Bipartisan blame
Letter writer Raymond Lopez criticized Democratic policies ("Democrats have losing policies," Letters to the Editor, May 11) because of 40-year record inflation. However, Republicans were in charge (either in Congress, the presidency or both) during 38 of those 40 years. Lopez also can decide what his children are taught in any private school of his choosing. Public school is designed to teach accurate history, plus maintain separation of religion and state. By the way, Critical Race Theory is not part of any public school curriculum. It is a graduate-level course in law school. And it doesn’t teach hate or anything similar.
Nancy Silver
Santa Fe