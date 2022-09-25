CNN has stated that Mark Ronchetti’s ad “deceived on policing and crime.” The Ronchetti campaign replied that “every statement in the ad is accurate.” Both may be true — but CNN is correct. For 45 years I was a consumer advocate and law professor teaching consumer law. Under the law and based on common sense, actual truth or accuracy is not the standard by which we measure deception. For example, if I sell a worthless pill and advertise, “Take this pill every day with a glass of orange juice and you will get 100 percent of your daily vitamin C,” the statement is true — but deceptive. The ad leads you to believe the pill has something to do with the health benefits, which are due to the juice. You measure deception by whether the ad has the capacity to mislead or deceive.

Ronchetti’s ad fails to indicate that the incident with his wife happened 12 years ago, when a Republican was governor. The ad is designed to deceive the viewer into believing that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is soft on crime and responsible for incidents like his wife’s. That is the deception that CNN points out.

Richard M. Alderman

Popular in the Community