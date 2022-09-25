CNN has stated that Mark Ronchetti’s ad “deceived on policing and crime.” The Ronchetti campaign replied that “every statement in the ad is accurate.” Both may be true — but CNN is correct. For 45 years I was a consumer advocate and law professor teaching consumer law. Under the law and based on common sense, actual truth or accuracy is not the standard by which we measure deception. For example, if I sell a worthless pill and advertise, “Take this pill every day with a glass of orange juice and you will get 100 percent of your daily vitamin C,” the statement is true — but deceptive. The ad leads you to believe the pill has something to do with the health benefits, which are due to the juice. You measure deception by whether the ad has the capacity to mislead or deceive.
Ronchetti’s ad fails to indicate that the incident with his wife happened 12 years ago, when a Republican was governor. The ad is designed to deceive the viewer into believing that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is soft on crime and responsible for incidents like his wife’s. That is the deception that CNN points out.
Regarding “Ronchetti: Abortion should go to voters” (Sept. 16): This is what’s offensive about Mark Ronchetti and the Dobbs Supreme Court decision. Personal rights should go to the voters? Would it be acceptable to vote on, say, prohibiting broken arms to be set? Yes, farfetched that anyone would propose such a bill, but if voters or the Legislature can outlaw abortions, they can outlaw broken arm treatment.
Roe v. Wade was not about abortion — it was about the right to privacy, and was decided on the premise that government had little right to interfere in a woman’s right of privacy with her doctor until the pregnancy has reached a stage of viability, which is limited in the second trimester and not strictly regulated until the third trimester.
So, weatherman Ronchetti is proposing to allow the voters to curtail others’ rights. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks to protect those rights. The choice is obvious.
Thomas Jefferson once rewrote the Bible without Jesus’ miracles and resurrection. Maybe that’s the next chapter after former President Donald Trump and his supporters rewrite the American Constitution.
Mark Ronchetti is mistaken. Abortion already is on the ballot Nov. 8 this year. We’re hoping to abort his political career in its second trimester. Then he and his wife can go someplace else to peddle fear. Hopefully another state, because any New Mexico television station that hires him to do their weather reporting can expect a vigorous challenge to their next license renewal.
AAUW-NM urges voters to support constitutional Amendment No. 1 to improve child and economic well-being. Our temporary windfall from federal pandemic relief will soon be spent. Increasing the required annual distribution to 6.25 percent from 5 percent won’t hurt our massive $26 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund, which earns 11 percent on average. Early childhood programs will receive 60 percent, approximately $150 million; public education, 40 percent, approximately $100 million annually. Studies indicate that for every $1 spent on early childhood programs, the rate of return ranges from $7 to $12.
An educated workforce benefits everyone, especially women, families and businesses. Increased opportunities occur throughout life and reduce costs for social services. Learn how the fund works and the benefits by viewing the recent presentation that New Mexico Voices for Children Director Amber Wallin gave to the Santa Fe League, at youtube.com/watch?v=-k7orFOLuKU. Investing in this generation’s children will make their children stronger and the next generations stronger. Vote yes to improve New Mexico!