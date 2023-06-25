Special prosecutor Jack Smith is not a person who many people would best in a contest of strategy, intelligence and grit. From what has been publicly revealed in his court filings, the evidence that has been collected against former President Donald Trump is extraordinarily comprehensive and deep. Smith’s strategy is simple and straightforward. Eliminate all possible reasons for Trump to delay the trial by frivolous filings and provide the collected discovery evidence to his counsel to forestall any complaint of noncompliance.
If the evidence is as damning as what Smith’s filings indicate, Trump would be well-advised to seek a plea bargain with Smith. If I were Smith, I’d refuse to consider any plea bargain that didn’t involve his admission of guilt, his agreement to never again serve in any public office and his being sentenced to serve some significant length of time in prison. Sedition is a serious felony that should be punished, no matter who or what you are or have been. So I’m encouraged. I will celebrate the day this criminal receives a long prison term, and justice is served.
Joe Eduardo
Santa Fe
Unforgettable
Congratulations and a huge thank you to choral director and conductor Aaron Howe for bringing award-winning composer Christopher Tin’s To Shiver the Sky to Popejoy Hall and the Lensic Performing Arts Center. The beautiful and emotionally charged oratorio depicting the history of flight featured Santa Fe’s Zia Singers, the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus, the Opera Southwest Chorus, five outstanding soloists and a 50-piece orchestra. Aaron and all of these performers are to be commended for a truly unforgettable musical experience.
Dave Anderson
Santa Fe
Between extremes
Week after week, the newspaper publishes agitated letters about the proposed Avangrid merger with Public Service Company of New Mexico. The letters fall into two categories with no middle ground. Either Avangrid’s arrival will be akin to the second coming, or it’s the devil’s work. It’s unlikely that it’s either of those extremes. Why can’t someone neutral, with no axe to grind, analyze the company and the deal objectively and give some recommendations. Perhaps The New Mexican could facilitate such a process? I’ll grant, though that it would be a thankless task given the partisan hysteria.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Against the merger
I strongly disagree with the merger of Avingrid and PNM due to, among other things, Avingrid’s terrible track record. I would prefer the Legislature look into an electric cooperative such as we had in Delaware. Our electric bills were lower than surrounding areas. Write your elected officials.
Joanne Rhodes
Santa Fe
Battling mistreatment
Recently, the University of New Mexico School of Medicine compiled data on medical learner mistreatment between 2013 and 2022 and presented its findings to the Legislative Education Study Committee. The numbers demonstrate significantly higher rates of learner mistreatment at UNM than the national average. The rates of public humiliation, neglect and discrimination toward students by UNM medical staff are not only astonishing, they are flat out embarrassing.
The School of Medicine found the mistreatment was tied to higher rates of resident burnout and is a major factor in their depression, anxiety and, at times, substance abuse. To make matters worse, the School of Medicine found mistreatment is connected to negative patient outcomes: 67% of those that witnessed mistreatment felt these behaviors lead to adverse patient events, and 27% felt it even contributed to patient mortality. As UNM seeks more funding this legislative session, legislators should ask if UNM has actively moved the needle on their discriminatory behavior that drives our best and brightest away.
Lydia Difani
Santa Fe
A new taxpayer?
Will the Mark Zukerberg and Elon Musk, Twitter versus Facebook “Lucha Libre” be televised, streamed or pay-to-view? Imagining these two in spandex gives the sport a bad name. But the loser must pay his taxes.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
A bad strip
I really tried. And F-Minus is too aptly titled. Not funny. But your Sunday foray into Baldo is promising!