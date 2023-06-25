Special prosecutor Jack Smith is not a person who many people would best in a contest of strategy, intelligence and grit. From what has been publicly revealed in his court filings, the evidence that has been collected against former President Donald Trump is extraordinarily comprehensive and deep. Smith’s strategy is simple and straightforward. Eliminate all possible reasons for Trump to delay the trial by frivolous filings and provide the collected discovery evidence to his counsel to forestall any complaint of noncompliance.

If the evidence is as damning as what Smith’s filings indicate, Trump would be well-advised to seek a plea bargain with Smith. If I were Smith, I’d refuse to consider any plea bargain that didn’t involve his admission of guilt, his agreement to never again serve in any public office and his being sentenced to serve some significant length of time in prison. Sedition is a serious felony that should be punished, no matter who or what you are or have been. So I’m encouraged. I will celebrate the day this criminal receives a long prison term, and justice is served.

Joe Eduardo

