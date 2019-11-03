Geography genius Donald Trump stated, “We’re building a wall in Colorado.” Miraculously, he resolved the ugly Colorado versus New Mexico chile war. Sadly, Coloradoans will now be denied access to our wonderful chile. In addition, will northbound New Mexicans need a passport to enter Colorado to enjoy their beautiful state?
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
No joke
The president has unfairly been criticized for his supposed ignorance of U.S. geography when he stated his plan to build a wall along the southern Colorado border. Most of his critics incorrectly assumed his purpose was to protect Colorado from hordes of legal and illegal immigrants from entering Colorado from the south. Not so — given his keen knowledge of geography and our economy, his noble purpose is to protect New Mexicans from the importation of inferior Colorado chile. This plan should also include imposition of a substantial tariff on Colorado chile.
Jud A. Fischel
Santa Fe
Look to Colorado
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, regarding the legal market for recreational cannabis, might study Colorado’s history (“Governor solicits lawmaker input on legislation for January session,” Oct. 25). Colorado legalized it in 2014; the sales of marijuana exceeded a billion dollars in 2018 with the state collecting more than $216 million. The state’s income from this legislation has never dipped below $20 million per month since its inception.
Thomas Dalbey
Santa Fe
Lock him up
As a former Foreign Service officer who has served in Iraq, Colombia and other garden spots, I am wary of my surroundings and careful where I spit. Not so with the wrecker Donald Trump and his hawkspittle henchmen, the aims of whose expectorations are the Constitution and the Congress of these united, until recently, states. When will the Democrats finally realize that their quickest path to restoring respect to that Constitution is to dole out jail sentences under the unused but still available concept of inherent contempt? Look it up, please, and imagine Attorney General William Barr, or your favorite toady from the current crop, behind bars.
To the Congress: Please stop finding reasons for not venturing into that career-menacing ground, grab your gumption and start looking for lawful and cooperative law enforcement and penitentiary providers. I’m sure they exist, and they may be more brave and loyal to the Founding Fathers’ ideals than you might expect.
Richard S. D. Hawkins
Santa Fe
Degrees in husbandry
So the Bureau of Land Management needs $5 billion to handle 88,000 wild horses (“Dems demand update on wild horse plans,” Oct. 29)? That comes out to about $56,000 per horse. What’s the BLM plan to do with the horses? Send them to college?
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Remove the hurdles
Remove the extra hurdle to find housing faced by people with disabilities, seniors and veterans: Landlords don’t have to accept and count various types of income, generally from the federal government, like Supplemental Security Income, as part of the equation when evaluating potential tenants (“City’s affordable rental hole,” Oct. 25). This puts a very vulnerable population at a huge disadvantage in qualifying for rental housing. Small wonder that the homeless population includes so many of these same vulnerable people.
Other state and local governments have passed laws mandating inclusion of these types of government stipends as part of qualifying income. Landlords are not required under these laws to accept tenants who have bad payment histories, just to fairly include all monthly income in screening tenants. Can we pass a law in the 2020 legislative session to protect the most vulnerable from income discrimination? Let’s do it! Let’s reduce homelessness using every remedy we can.
Aurore Bleck
Santa Fe
Thomas Dalbey the problem is it cost Colorado $21 million per month plus for law enforcement and the social issues created around legal pot, so where is the win in that for the tax payer. It is a losing proposition for any state to legalize pot.
