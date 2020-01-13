Having read the article (“Pentagon rules out targeting Iranian cultural sites,” Jan. 7) in The New Mexican, I would like to thank Defense Secretary Mark Esper for not following through with President Donald Trump’s threats to attack Iranian cultural sites, of which there are many. The photo of Persepolis reminds one of why it is rightfully a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Having been there, I was filled with awe, wonder and gratitude for such a world treasure still available to visit and from which to learn. But Trump doesn’t need to worry about harming anything as wonderful as Iranian historical and cultural sites, since he assumes he knows everything already.
Mary Louise Williams
Santa Fe
Stoplight would help
We have long avoided the stretch of Zafarano Drive between Rodeo Road and Cerrillos Road. The four-way stop at the Camino de los Arroyos intersection is troublesome, often busy, and tedious to negotiate for one and all. We usually waste fuel by proceeding down Rodeo to Cerrillos — or down Cerrillos to Rodeo, as needs arise — to avoid Zafarano. We would consider it a true kindness to have an intelligent stoplight at this intersection.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Working toward rapture?
We don’t know what will be the outcome of President Donald Trump’s assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasim Soleimani, but we do know how the sequence of events that has led to that act began. It was Trump’s arbitrary and unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and the subsequent sanctions placed on Iran that have led, response by response, to the assassination. The accord reached by former President Barack Obama and the Iranian government was a major step forward in trying to settle the long hostilities between the two countries.
An important and interesting sidebar to the current situation is the role of evangelical Christians in producing what followed the end of the Obama-led nuclear accord. That version of Christianity believes in the rapture, the impending end of the world when only a small slice of humanity will be saved in the destruction. And that event will be preceded by the triumph of Israel over its enemies, especially, it seems, Iran. So any act leading to the defeat of Iran and the promotion of Israel is to be welcomed. Guess who believes that? According to Washington Monthly (“Pompeo Aligns U.S. Foreign Policy With Christian Zionists,” Jan. 7), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Merrill Ring
Santa Fe
Closely scrutinize bids
Stanley Milgram in The Perils of Obedience speaks of the banality of evil, as does Philip Zimbardo in The Lucifer Effect: Understanding How Good People Turn Evil; for the one, it is to be part of an assembly line, each member thinking himself unaccountable for the end product, for he only “put in the screw,” or occupied an office whose end was the plutonium pit needed for a nuclear warhead. For the other, evil was situational as the soldiers were not accountable for the desecration at Abu Ghraib and council members do not see evil in any source of development for Santa Fe, and additional revenue. Development? Revenue?
My understanding so far is that “experts” will be drawn in and the “process” decides, but I urge the City Council and those who will engage in the process to subject these bids to the closest of moral scrutinization — else I see Pontius Pilate again washing his hands.
Maj-Britt Eagle
Santa Fe
If President Trump doesn't stop killing the people who are trying to kill us they will get mad and try to kill us - Liberal logic.
Re: “Stoplight would help” — The snarled traffic on Zafarano would be relieved by completing Richards Avenue’s missing link, providing an alternative route connecting Cerrillos and Rodeo.
This would also relieve traffic shortcutting through the Bellamah neighborhood, especially along Avenida de Las Campanas. Why does the Richards project need a ¼-million-dollar study?
