The financial hardships teachers across the country suffer when purchasing classroom essentials are heartbreaking (“The desperate things teachers do to get classroom supplies,” Learning, Jan. 6), and national programs like donorschoose.org should be applauded. Locally, I am reminded and equally proud of similar efforts to support our city’s teachers by Dollars4Schools.
Created by Michael and Patricia French in 2010, Dollars4Schools’ grassroots model provides Santa Fe’s public and charter school teachers with a local helping hand in funding their classroom programs. From school supplies and books to science kits, warm winter coats and everything in between — Dollars4Schools is a proven trusted resource for Santa Fe’s teachers. An initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation since 2013, the program has proudly funded nearly 900 requests — 85 in this school year alone. Visit dollars4schools.org to support a classroom today.
Ona Johnson
director, Dollars4Schools
Santa Fe Community Foundation
Santa Fe
Free from debris
For whatever reason, the Santa Fe Public Works Department (as well as the state Department of Transportation and the county), is neglecting to keep road shoulders and bike lanes swept clean of debris and sand. This is especially evident during the winter months.
On many roads, this neglect forces bicyclists to ride near or in the actual traffic lane, slowing traffic and placing bicyclists in danger. It is critical that drivers stay off their cellphones, slow down and pass at a safe distance. Far too many bicyclists are injured or killed each year in New Mexico.
Tim Touchstone
Santa Fe
Move democracy forward
New Mexicans who care about restoring democracy are planning an event marking the 10th anniversary of Citizens United, the disastrous Supreme Court decision that in 2010 ended over 100 years of effective regulation of campaign contributions and expenditures, determining that money is speech and corporations are people. The event also celebrates the fact that all five of New Mexico’s Congress members, and numerous other state-elected officials, now sponsor/support legislation reversing Citizens United. New Mexico is one of 20 states to formally call on Congress to amend the Constitution, through a state resolution. Be proud to be a New Mexican!
Join New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics and Indivisible Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Santa Fe Center for Progress and Justice, 1420 Cerrillos Road. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and possibly other members of Congress or staff will be presenting. Learn about strategies to move this movement forward and specific actions each of us can take. Contact ishwarisollohub12@gmail.com.
Ishwari Sollohub
volunteer
New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics
American Promise
Santa Fe
What’s on ice
There’s a relatively new professional hockey team in Albuquerque (called the New Mexico Ice Wolves). It seems like a good time to start writing about hockey games and players in Santa Fe. Very little gets written on the sports pages about hockey or figure skating. There’s more going on than an occasional performance at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink.
Rebecca Langford
competitive/recreational ice skater
Santa Fe
