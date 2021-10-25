With $157 million to help 1,000 child care providers statewide, I didn’t see one comment on The Santa Fe New Mexican website about this glorious gift of support to New Mexican families (“State child care system ‘starved for funding’ gets major federal aid,” Oct. 21). I surely thought the pro-lifers (or anti-choicers) would be having a parade for what good this is doing for our children. Their nonresponse exposes their hypocrisy. Currently they are taking away a woman’s reproductive/health rights. They shame those who have these children and offer little to nothing in support.
From the article: “The federal money comes via the American Rescue Plan and represents nearly one-third of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s annual budget.” Mind you, I have plenty of issues with the Democratic establishment, but not one Republican voted for the American Rescue Plan. Zero. And as fires of the culture wars rage on, these child care providers aren’t asked who they voted for or what party they belong to in order to help babies, children, parents and grandparents across this state.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
Overspent
Regarding the Senate debate over whether to increase the United States’ debt limit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Republicans under President Donald Trump spent like “drunken sailors.” I wonder how she would describe the proposed $3.5 trillion social spending plan proposed by Democrats.
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Are fires best?
I am writing to add my voice in support of an environmental impact statement for the proposed Santa Fe Mountains Resiliency Project, which will cut and burn 90 percent of our trees on 43,000 acres in the project area. It is imperative that our community have transparency from the Forest Service about the impacts of this project on both ecosystem health and human health.
The best available science about forest fire prevention and current best practices for supporting forest health calls into question these large-scale cut and burn projects. Our old ways of doing things are not relevant or sustainable in this time of profound climate disruption. We must carefully consider the effects of our actions in our forests for our families, community and the region as a whole. Please visit onceaforest.org or SantaFeForestCoalition.org for additional information, research and to sign our petition.
Nancy Windheart
Santa Fe
Broad understanding
I came upon my decision to support JoAnne Vigil Coppler for mayor after reaching out to her and the current mayor. It was in their responses that I based my decision to support the candidate who I believe will be the best leader and guidance for our city. Vigil Coppler’s background in human resources has led to her being called upon by various past governors and mayors to help with their transition teams in hiring the best people for their administrations. Her work as a Realtor has given her the ability to see each and every part of Santa Fe and speak with the members of the community. Her dedication and volunteering to a variety of organizations allow her to have a broader understanding of our community and those who reside in it.
It is for these reasons that I am confident in my support and endorsement of JoAnne Vigil Coppler.
Victoria Murphy
Santa Fe
Best way forward
I’ve worked with both Alan Webber and JoAnne Vigil Coppler. They are both nice people. But I have observed a consistent pattern in their campaign literature and the forums I watched and read about. Both Webber and Vigil Coppler will agree that something is a problem, such as homelessness and affordable housing. Vigil Coppler says we need to address that problem but does not say how. Webber says this is what we have done about it. He proposes, pursues and achieves specific solutions. He is the best candidate to move the city forward.
Frank Katz
Santa Fe
Service star
City Councilor Signe Lindell is running for a third term to represent District 1 in the upcoming November elections. I am delighted to endorse her for that. Her level of service to constituents in getting basic city tasks accomplished is unprecedented, in my experience. For most people, these mundane city issues would prove boring. Lindell, however, loves helping people and derives great joy from her work. She knows Santa Fe inside and out, and can draw from a wealth of experience in dealing with all manner of city matters. This is not a time for change. We need Lindell’s experience, guidance and deep commitment to Santa Fe now more than ever.
Errol Levine
Santa Fe
Support schools
As a graduate of the Santa Fe Public Schools system, I strongly encourage the support of the general obligation bond and mill levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. Supporting the school district’s building improvements is critical to providing our students with up-to-date educational facilities. I am proud today’s students can have better facilities available to them than my generation did. This is an investment not only in buildings but in our students, teachers and school system staff. We should support the mill levy as it has proven to be a critical funding mechanism during the pandemic, keeping everyone as safe as possible.
As an environmentalist and employee owner of a local solar company, Positive Energy Solar, I applaud the school district’s ongoing installation of solar PV and other sustainable measures. Many dollars spent from the bond and mill levy will stay in Santa Fe, supporting the local construction industry. I moved back to Santa Fe to work in the solar industry with the aim of making my hometown a better place. SFPS is leading the charge against the threat of climate change, and to support its vision, we need to vote yes on the general obligation bond and mill levy Nov. 2.
Thomas Gray
Santa Fe High School
class of 1993
Santa Fe
Lindell delivers
We recently received a mailing from the reelection committee for Signe Lindell that reads, “Sig Listens. Sig Cares. Sig Delivers.” We know this firsthand and are so grateful that Lindell has helped us and our neighbors to resolve issues that have required city action. District 1 has a city councilor who works hard for Santa Fe! We are pleased to support Signe Lindell’s reelection.
Barbara and Dennis Bianchi
Santa Fe
Hmm?
Is there a relationship between the sudden increase in street repairs around the city and the forthcoming election?
John McClure
Santa Fe
Water flows
Regarding Friday’s San Juan-Chama water return flow project story (“Officials seek public comment on controversial water pipeline”): To build confidence in the project, I suggest the discharge point of the treated wastewater be located upstream of the existing Buckman Diversion extraction point. The story’s map shows the return flow being discharged downstream from Buckman.
Dave Nelson
Santa Fe
Sleight of hand
It is frustrating enough to read Public Service Company of New Mexico’s plan to leave the Four Corners Power Plant by giving its 13 percent stake in the plant to the Navajo Transitional Energy Co., owner of the coal mine that powers the plant. But it is infuriating that PNM, by dumping this carbon footprint, can claim it is transitioning to clean energy and, via the Energy Transition Act, slink past the hard look the Public Regulation Commission would give its bad investments. Otherwise, PNM might have faced hiking its rates, alarming the commission. Instead, the company has been free to apply for $300 million in bonds and is hoping for approval. What a conniving sleight of hand for profit and to escape oversight.
Kathy Barket
Santa Fe
Act for climate
Sen. Martin Heinrich says the climate problem is by far the biggest challenge of our time. And yet Heinrich and Sen. Ben Ray Luján support the massive buildup at Los Alamos National Laboratory to build more plutonium pits for nuclear weapons. To have any hope of doing anything about climate change, we need to cooperate with other countries, not threaten and bully them. Billions being spent at LANL could be used to solarize, buy electric cars — in other words, actually put action behind his words.
Carol Madley
Santa Fe
