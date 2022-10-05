Either bag it and take it or just leave it, but don’t bag it and leave it.
Dog poop is biodegradable, so, as gross as it is to step on it, it’s not so bad to leave it on the side of a trail — emphasis on the word side. Just push it there with a rock or a stick. It’s much better, of course, if you clean after your pooch, bagging the feces and taking them with you. It’s absolute nonsense to bag it and leave it. It takes 20 years for plastic bags to degrade, so if you left bagged poop anywhere this week, rest assured that by 2042 it will still be there, waiting for you — or your descendants — to pick it up.
Enrique Otero
Santa Fe
Lacking in livability
It seems one of the mayor’s enduring legacies will be the atrocious urban sprawl blanketing the entire south side of Santa Fe. By the outlet mall you can get, for an absurd amount of money and a luxury label, a tiny apartment in a building with a color palette of a burned-out tenement and the allure of subsidized housing. No green space, no walking trails, no children’s playground. And this is the norm.
At the corner of Governor Miles and Cerrillos roads, there is a plague of townhouses, with views into neighbors’ windows and the promise of continual noise. These are everywhere now. The Zia Station development promises to be the same disaster, pushed through despite valid problems highlighted by critics. The magic of Santa Fe is quickly leaving thanks to greed. We need housing, but it can be well thought out and well built with quality of life included. Green space, playgrounds and walking trails should be part of every complex. Apartments should be of a comfortable and livable size.
Carolyn Lamuniere and Laura Johnson
Santa Fe
Keep the filibuster
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are correct about the Senate filibuster; the newspaper’s view is shortsighted and could have unintended consequences (“The filibuster — a tool blocking democratic reforms,” Our View, Sept. 27). Case in point: In 2013, Sens. Harry Reid and Charles Schumer created the “nuclear option” for all federal nominees except the Supreme Court over Republican objections.
In 2016, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrongly stops the Merrick Garland nomination. Trump wins the presidency. McConnell, knowing a filibuster is coming, extends the “nuclear option” to Supreme Court nominees and rams three justices through, the last one in record time after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The makeup of the current Supreme Court — one the Democrats loathe — lays squarely on the actions of Reid and current Majority Leader Schumer. Sinema is correct. If you don’t learn from past mistakes, you will repeat them.
Charlie Lenoie
Santa Fe
Where’s the outrage?
As I sadly read the article about Michaelann Perea, a cyclist recently killed by a driver, I couldn’t help think — how is it the driver only received a traffic citation and not a charge of involuntary manslaughter (“Driver that struck, killed Santa Fe cyclist receives traffic citation,” Sept. 29)? The driver’s excuse was simply, “I didn’t see the cyclists.” What? The basic responsibility of a driver is to be observing the road while driving. As cyclists, we have a legal right to utilize roads just like a driver. Almost all of us drive cars, too, and pay taxes.
Until motorists are held responsible for the deaths of cyclists, the message will continue to be: Cyclists are not important; they are an annoyance for drivers to go around; and they should stay off of our roads. This attitude and the laws that permit it have to change. During the 2019 legislative session, a bill failed that would have required drivers to maintain a distance of 5 feet from cyclists, vetoed after an unfriendly amendment was added. More than half the states now require at least 3 feet of distance. Let’s all show more respect for cyclists and give them safety clearance when passing. Start seeing them as another person doing what they enjoy, not an annoyance.