Either bag it and take it or just leave it, but don’t bag it and leave it.

Dog poop is biodegradable, so, as gross as it is to step on it, it’s not so bad to leave it on the side of a trail — emphasis on the word side. Just push it there with a rock or a stick. It’s much better, of course, if you clean after your pooch, bagging the feces and taking them with you. It’s absolute nonsense to bag it and leave it. It takes 20 years for plastic bags to degrade, so if you left bagged poop anywhere this week, rest assured that by 2042 it will still be there, waiting for you — or your descendants — to pick it up.

Enrique Otero

