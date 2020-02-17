Steve Pearce, in his recent My View (“President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection,” Feb. 9) pointed out that just under 63 million Americans voted for the president. Over 65 million voted for Hillary Clinton. He also pointed out that U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat, voted for impeachment. She did it because the president is guilty. Many Republicans admitted that what he did was wrong, but they voted for acquittal because they didn’t consider it an impeachable offense.
I watched the impeachment hearings. The people who testified were amazing. I hear that some have resigned, while some were escorted out of the White House. I feel like I am in Wonderland with Alice watching the Red Queen run around shouting, “Off with their heads!” The voters will decide in November whether we want another four years of this president.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Deserve better
Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, showed his ignorance and bias by voting against Senate Bill 5, the Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order Act (“ ‘Red-flag’ gun bill set for Senate floor vote,” Feb. 6). Martinez twice voted with Republicans on the Judiciary Committee to postpone the hearing and to keep SB 5 from a Senate floor vote. The senator, notorious for his recent DWI conviction, stated, “We’re spinning this like it’s gonna save lives.”
Martinez mentioned his nephew died of suicide months after family members took away his guns. This logic is flawed. As a practicing psychiatrist, the statistics show that giving people who are impulsive and potentially dangerous a “time out” works. Ninety-six percent of those jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge die. Those lucky enough to survive and get help never try anything like that again.
New Mexico will be safer if people found to be legally dangerous don’t have access to firearms. The citizens of Española deserve a better representation than Martinez.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
Care about PERA
The Legislature is grappling with solvency of the Public Employees Retirement Association pension fund, which faces a $6 billion deficiency (“Long-term PERA fixes could be tough sell,” Jan. 24).
Senate Bill 72 ensures the PERA fund will be solvent to pay state pensions for the long term, including reasonable cost of living, or COLA, annual increases. Some oppose COLA changes, in part because of concerns about rising medical and senior care costs. However, those increasing costs affect every person in New Mexico, not just PERA retirees, and cannot be solved through the PERA COLA system. PERA solvency is critical for the future of retirees, current state employees, and for the state’s ability to attract the best and brightest to state jobs. Change is difficult, but SB 72 is a reasonable plan that balances the needs of retirees and state employees. Please let legislators know you care about PERA fund solvency and support SB 72.
Marcy Leavitt
PERA retiree
Santa Fe
Sense-punched
In response to Linda Chavez (“More good news,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2) I can only say thank you, because you truly, brutally, punched some sense into my head; those two paragraphs masterfully illustrate how deeply Trumpism is embedded in ignorance, selfishness and blind fanaticism.
When did Medicare and Social Security become “entitlements?” Do you really believe that receiving Social Security is “little more than legalized stealing?” Or that the government is redistributing income? And whose might that be? Yours? The only entitlement here is yours, which evidently clouds your judgment and puts you in the same club with your beloved president.
Enrique Otero
Santa Fe
