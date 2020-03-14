What comes to mind for most people when they hear “Santa Fe” are art, music; the beautiful natural setting with access for hiking, skiing, backpacking; cultural and architectural preservation; the rich cultures of the pueblos; great food and charm. Do we really want to besmirch that reputation by adding “nuclear weapons laboratory” to those associations?
Nuclear weapons only exist because of fear and hate. We can pretend that they are defensive, that they prevent war. In fact, there has not been one moment of peace since Aug. 9, 1945. Privileged North Americans and Europeans have not been bombed, bur proxy wars in Asia, Africa, South and Central America have caused constant suffering. Our government and the governments of our allies’ “enemies” have been involved in all of them.
And the radioactive and chemical contamination of our beautiful natural surroundings — as well as those of the former Soviet Union, China, England, France, Israel and now North Korea — has proved impossible to clean up. We need to think carefully before allowing LANL to establish a foothold here.
Mary Burton Riseley
Santa Fe
Foiled plans
The Russians may know more about us than we do. They pay close attention to American politics — enough to know how best to disrupt our elections. They knew early on that former Vice President Joe Biden would be Donald Trump’s biggest threat — hence, the Ukraine fiasco.
It’s hard not to suppose that the Russians are supporting Bernie Sanders; they probably believe he’s unelectable. Sanders has a strong base, they may reason, but, if he won the nomination, the moderate Democrats would stay home.
If this has been their hope, Super Tuesday must have been a huge disappointment (“Biden wins 8 states in big night,” March 4). Americans in their wisdom may have foiled their plans: Of all the candidates left, Biden has the best chance to defeat Trump.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
Sad statement
There is a cancer in our town. Our group, Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine, has put up posters, within a permitted space, on a wall at Camino Lejo and Old Pecos Trail. It is obvious that there are people who disagree with our message of human rights for Palestinians and then those who despise our message to the point of destructive vandalism.
Recently, we put up a poster that showed five young — about 8 years old — Palestinian girls, smiling and obviously proud, showing off their new, donated coats and shoes, with the message, “These children are special, just like yours.” It was nonconfrontational and celebrated the commonality of children everywhere needing some joy in their lives while deserving basic human rights. It was cut to ribbons. It is a very sad statement for Santa Fe.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Lives at stake
I wrote to my congressmen. I urge all folks to do so as well. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can vet all news regarding the coronavirus before we get to hear it. This censorship of science must stop, pronto. Lives are at stake.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Truth-telling no crime
I’ll remind Peter Jacobson (“Ousting just business,” Letters to the Editor, March 5), that Donald Trump is the president of the United States, not the CEO of some obscure firm; and that both Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland were dismissed for telling the truth under oath, apparently a capital offense in the Trump administration.
Rod Lievano
Santa Fe
Tickets too pricey
I was excited to read about the concert, Prodigies: A Million Dreams (“Prodigiously Young Talents,” Mixed Media, Pasatiempo, March 6), at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 6. Not only did the concert feature 13-year-old Santa Fe phenom Kayden Kelly, but it also highlighted two additional outstanding young, world-class musical performers.
My first thought was, what an inspiring way for families to spend a special night together while listening to prodigious young talent. Then I got to the ticket prices — $29-$47. Really, Lensic? Another inaccessible family event? I bet there were several local corporate sponsors that would have been delighted to provide the funding to keep ticket prices affordable and allow more kids to attend the concert.
Ylise Kessler
Santa Fe
