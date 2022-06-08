Second Amendment fanatics blame the mentally ill in every shooting massacre. Some certainly are a part of the gun terrorism plague. But, specifically, it’s Republican politicians who vote in lockstep against any changes of gun laws. These legislators with blood on their hands are addicted to power, money and substantial arms industry bribery. Their narcissism, denial and dependence on their fanatical, armed constituents make our country the gun death leader in the world.
If Republican naysayers block simple legislation including red flag laws, a purchase age of 21, background checks, a reasonable waiting period and an automatic military-style weapon ban, then our frustrated majority must vote them out. Let the sane plurality rule. Do something, Republicans! You have the actual power and ability to solve this crisis but choose to turn away from the slaughter of our helpless children and innocent citizens.
One-door school-prisons with armed teachers will not stop shootings.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Saving the kids
Gun reform can save our children. After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, it’s important we do everything we can to make sure our schools are safe. This hasn’t been as big of a problem in New Mexico as it has been elsewhere, but we should not forget the shooting that happened in the city of Aztec in 2017. Let’s not wait for the problem to get worse, as it has throughout the country for the past three decades.
Our state currently does not require a permit to purchase or carry pistols or rifles. There are no restrictions on automatic weapons, nor restrictions on ammo capacity. Requiring background checks to purchase firearms is a start. To compare, California has a considerably lower firearm mortality rate, despite population. It also has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. Those laws work, and we should examine them.
Monique Sisson
Alamogordo
We are insane
A society that tolerates the slaughter of school children, moviegoers, grocery shoppers, church worshipers and concertgoers, among others, is insane. A country that has in the Declaration of Independence that its citizens have “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” while allowing gun violence that deprives thousands of murdered people of those rights is insane.
I hear politicians, citizens, National Rifle Association members and executives, gun manufacturers and others talk about a nonexistent “right” to own an AR-15 or an arsenal of them. I read about the judiciary’s bastardized interpretation of the Second Amendment. And that the murder of innocents in mass shootings are a necessary price for a “free society.” I see a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida say citizens should be able to have access to any weapon the government has, including nuclear weapons.
And I think of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart who said, in reference to pornography, that he could not use words to describe pornography, but “I know it when I see it.” While I can’t use words to describe or define insanity, I know it when I see, hear and read it.
Suzanne Fuqua
Santa Fe
Hire a vet?
Sen. Rafael “Ted” Cruz of Texas (and Cancún, Mexico) recently showed what made him a star debater at Princeton. In the wake of the tragic murders of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Cruz had a simple solution: Harden schools by limiting access and egress to a single door. In the case of fire, presumably any number of students could squeeze through that door. And then there is the matter of students being outdoors at recesses, something that the senator’s children do not have time for as they prep for admission to elite universities at their private school.
Perhaps Cruz is vying with Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (a former radio talk show host charged with draft dodging) for marksmanship with an assault weapon, not one of them having served a day in the military. Perhaps they could hire a veteran to help them acquire the necessary skills.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe