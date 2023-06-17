Hey, New Mexico Department of Transportation and all other governments doing roadwork: I have a great idea. How about you do all this construction at night. As in, after people commute to and from work. As in, when all the tourists (who drive our state’s economy all summer long) are safe in their hotel rooms. As in, when you don’t inconvenience everyone trying to use the roads in and around town?

One would think New Mexico would have figured this out by now, but it’s the same mess every year.

Jackie Camborde