Hey, New Mexico Department of Transportation and all other governments doing roadwork: I have a great idea. How about you do all this construction at night. As in, after people commute to and from work. As in, when all the tourists (who drive our state’s economy all summer long) are safe in their hotel rooms. As in, when you don’t inconvenience everyone trying to use the roads in and around town?
One would think New Mexico would have figured this out by now, but it’s the same mess every year.
Jackie Camborde
Santa Fe
Doesn’t add up
If a state or a nation can forbid a felon from voting, how is it that individuals who are felons can be elected to public office?
Talia Prado
Santa Fe
Not funny
Regarding last Sunday’s cartoon featuring the rainbow, which is God’s promise to creation about his mercy amidst judgment which only he can do perfectly, and Pat Robertson, a man who dedicated his life to serving the only king of kings and his country, I believe there is only one response — God will not be mocked, Galatians 6:7. That was such a grotesque attempt at humor in light of someone’s death.
Jennifer Lopez
Santa Fe
Sound familiar?
Adapted from Robert Ludlum in The Matarese Countdown: “He would have destroyed us all ... for his cause was himself. Never trust a leader who proclaims himself a leader before anyone else does. His maniacal ego gives away too much. He cannot control it.” Sound like anyone we know currently running for office?
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
What about jail?
John Eastman might be disbarred? Boo hoo. How is he not in prison already? He, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and the rest of their nefarious gang were trying to stage a coup d’etat. They literally tried to install an illegitimate leader, despite the will of the people. In the olden days, such people would be lucky to avoid a hanging. On a brighter note, it appears as if Meadows is going to cooperate with the Department of Justice. Again, how are these people not in jail?
William N. Manfredi
Santa Fe
Preemptive pardon
Milan Simonich rightly portrays John Eastman (“Trump’s Santa Fe lawyer faces disbarment hearing,” Ringside Seat, June 14) as the seditionist he is, and further reveals him as a coward, cravenly scheming to escape the consequences of his actions — excuse me, “proposals.” According to the testimony of Greg Jacobs, then-Vice President Mike Pence’s counsel, Eastman knew what he was pushing violated federal law. He pleaded the Fifth over 100 times before the Jan. 6 congressiional committee.
And let’s not forget the arrogance and consciousness of guilt displayed in his email to Rudy Giuliani after the Capitol riot: “I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
Howard Korder
Santa Fe
The danger of cats
Regarding the article (“Trying to control feral cats,” May 21): Releasing feral cats back into the wild after they have been spayed makes about as much sense as releasing neutered Burmese pythons that kill Key deer and other animals back into the Everglades. Both are invasive species. Nationwide, bird populations are in decline. The journal Nature Communications has estimated that “free-ranging domestic cats kill 1.3-4 billion birds and 6.3-22.3 billion mammals annually.” To reduce wildlife mortality, releasing these invasive species into the wild should be outlawed.
Tom Sykes
Santa Fe
Past schisms
Reading about Methodists voting on LGBT+ issues (“Methodists’ vote over LGBT+ split could affect churches in N.M.,” May 20) reminds me why there was formed in 1845 the Southern Baptist Convention. The slave-holding Baptists who lived in the later Confederacy were uncomfortable with other Baptists suggesting Christianity did not fit with the concept of “owning” people. Unable to shake the (Northern) Baptists concept of slavery being “un-Christian” the slave-holding Baptists said “OK, we will make our own rules.” Thus followed the Southern Baptist support for slavery and racial segregation. Not to say they still believe in slavery, but slavery and segregation occupy a 100-plus year segment of their history.
Conservative Methodists do not condone slavery, but their opposition to growing social ideas of inclusion begs the question: Did Jesus suggest that segments of his flock could choose who could join “their” flock? A glance at Christian dogma (any denomination) demonstrates how Jesus and his apostles were open to all.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Straight to the point
Dr. Marcia Angell’s (“Inequality threatens U.S. — and it’s no accident,” My View, June 11) was the most clear-headed, brilliant summation of our nation’s absurd economic inequality I’ve ever seen. She also offers several possible easy fixes, if only we had a government that was not owned by the wealthy, both individuals and corporations. I wish she would run for office or at least post her column where more could see it.